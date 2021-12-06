Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Lanka Premier League: Security Increased After Lynching Of Sri Lankan In Pakistan

A dozen of Pakistanis players, including Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez, are competing in the Lankan Pre ier League T20 tournament.

Businessmen pose to put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of Priyantha Diyawadana, as they pay tribute to him outside the office of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sialkot, Pakistan, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. | AP Photo

Lanka Premier League: Security Increased After Lynching Of Sri Lankan In Pakistan
2021-12-06T18:52:11+05:30
Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 6:52 pm

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday said it has beefed up personal security of all the cricketers competing in the ongoing T20 League in the country in view of the lynching incident involving a Sri Lankan in Sialkot, Pakistan. (More Cricket News)

A dozen of Pakistanis players, including Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez, are competing in the T20 league.

READ: Bravery Award For Pakistani Who Tried To Save Diyawadana

A top SLC official told reporters that security net has been widened not just for Pakistan players but all the cricketers participating in the five-team Lanka Premier League (LPL), which began on Sunday and will conclude on December 23.

Players from all top cricket playing countries alongside Namibia and UAE are in the competition. However there are no Indian players.

The last week's incident of a Sri Lankan expat, working as a general manager in a factory, getting lynched by a mob has created anger in Sri Lanka.

The remains of the murdered man, Priyantha Diyawadana, will be brought in Colombo on Monday evening.

