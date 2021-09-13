Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports La Liga: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Marks Real Madrid's Winning Return To Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Marks Real Madrid's Winning Return To Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Marks Real Madrid's Winning Return To Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring a penalty kick during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. | AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

With goals by Vinicius Junior and debutant Eduardo Camavinga and Karim Benzema, Real Madrid twice came from behind before comfortably beating Celta Vigo 5-2

Trending

La Liga: Karim Benzema Hat-trick Marks Real Madrid's Winning Return To Santiago Bernabeu
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T09:55:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

13 September 2021, Last Updated at 9:55 am

Vinícius Júnior sent his low shot into the net and rushed to the sideline, jumping over the barrier and going into the stands to be quickly engulfed by Real Madrid fans. (More Football News)

It was a scene that wouldn't have been possible during the last 18 months.

With goals by Vinícius Júnior and debutant Eduardo Camavinga and a hat trick by Karim Benzema, Madrid twice came from behind before comfortably beating Celta Vigo 5-2 in the Spanish league on Sunday. The game marked Madrid's return to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium more than 18 months after it was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic and a massive renovation project.

"It was a special night for us," Benzema said.

"I always say that we need the support of the fans and today they gave all they had to help us again."

The remodeling of the Bernabéu is not expected to finish until 2022 but the stadium reopened to a limited crowd of 19,874 in the first match at the venue since March 1, 2020, when Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 with Zinedine Zidane still as its coach.

Defending champion Atlético Madrid earlier also needed to rally to avoid a disappointing result in a milestone match, scoring two late goals — including one in the ninth minute of stoppage time — to beat Espanyol 2-1 in Antoine Griezmann's first game back since a stint with Barcelona.

Madrid took advantage of the prohibition on spectators in stadiums because of the pandemic to accelerate the construction work at the Bernabéu while it played its home matches at the small Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the club's training complex. It played three straight away matches in the first three rounds this season to get the venue ready for crowds again.

The seating areas that are still not available to the public, mostly in the lower sections of the stadium, were blocked off and covered up, and there was a lot of construction work still visible inside and outside the venue. The huge structures that will hold the stadium's new retractable roof are already in position.

On the field, it was Celta that opened the scoring with Santi Mina finding the net from inside the area after a defensive mistake by Madrid only four minutes into the match.

Benzema equalized with a shot from inside the area after a pass by Federico Valverde, but Celta retook the lead in a breakaway in the 31st with Franco Cervi finding the net from close range.

Benzema had a goal disallowed for offside in the 39th but equalized again with a header at the start of the second half. Vinícius Júnior scored the go-ahead goal in a breakaway in the 54th and was shown a yellow card for his celebration with the fans. Camavinga, making his debut off the bench after being signed at the transfer deadline, added to the lead from close range in the 72nd.

Benzema, already the league's leading scorer with five goals, closed the scoring by converting a late penalty kick prompted by a nice move by Vinícius Júnior inside the area.

The victory left Madrid at the top of the standings with 10 points from four matches, tied with Valencia and Atlético.

The match was postponed from Saturday to give more time to rest for players from national teams that participated in South American World Cup qualifiers.

ATLÉTICO RALLIES LATE

Thomas Lemar scored deep into stoppage time to give Atlético the win at Espanyol in Griezmann's first match back on loan from Barcelona.

The France forward had a lackluster performance, being substituted early in the second half by João Félix, who hadn't played this season because of injury.

Raúl de Tomás put the hosts ahead with a header in the 40th but Yannick Carrasco equalized in the 79th and Lemar got the winner with a shot from inside the area in the ninth minute of injury time after an assist by Carrasco. The ball found the net after deflecting off the goalkeeper's hand and the crossbar.

The match had 10 minutes of stoppage time after it was interrupted for a water break along with a couple of video reviews.

Griezmann is back with Atlético on a one-year loan from Barcelona, where he never met the high expectations of his 2019 transfer from Atlético for 120 million euros (USD 142 million). He had played five seasons under Atlético coach Diego Simeone before that.

OTHER RESULTS

Valencia conceded early but recovered to win 4-1 at Osasuna for its second win in a row.

Real Sociedad picked up its third consecutive victory with a 2-0 win at Cádiz thanks to late goals by Mikel Oyarzabal.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Karim Benzema Football Real Madrid La Liga Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Live Streaming Of CPL 2021, 1st Semi-final: Where To See Live Action

Ligue 1: Xherdan Shaqiri Stars In Lyon Win; Brest Frustrate High-flying Angers

CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard, Ali Khan Help Trinbago Knight Riders Claim Top Spot

Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jose Mourinho Steal The Show As AC Milan, AS Roma Win

'Relief' Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Glad It Was Over' After Losing US Open Final To Daniil Medvedev

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Limited-overs Captain After T20 World Cup - Report

Vienna Marathon: Thicker Soles Prove Costly As Winner Gets Disqualified

US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev Ends Novak Djokovic's Calendar Year Slam Dream

Photo Gallery

Day In Pics: September 13, 2021

Day In Pics: September 13, 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins After Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Crash Out

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Ravi Shastri, Coaching Staff Likely To Leave UK On September 15

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

Taliban And Women's Cricket: Asghar Afghan Tells Tim Paine Not To Make 'Aggressive Statements'

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

La Liga: Atletico Madrid Mark The Return Of Antoine Griezmann With Win Over Espanyol

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Italian Grand Prix: Daniel Ricciardo Wins As Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Crash

Read More from Outlook

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Taliban Using Biometric System To Identify Army, Police Personnel Who Fought Against Them

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The search operations are meant to capture those officials who, after losing the battle against the Taliban, couldn’t flee from the country and are hiding.

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Meet Bhupendra Patel Who Will Take Oath As Gujarat CM Today; Why BJP Chose Him

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / Bhupendra Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency. A qualified engineer, he is considered close to former chief minister Anandiben Patel.

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

'Amartya Sen Approach Of Creating Leaky Transfer Programmes Not For Post-Covid India', Says PEA Sanyal

Kamalika Ghosh / A study conducted by Azim Premji University has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed 230 million Indians into poverty in the last one year alone.

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Congress To Fight UP Polls Under Priyanka Gandhi’s Leadership: Salman Khurshid

Outlook Web Desk / The former Union minister also said the Congress would not form alliance with any party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Advertisement