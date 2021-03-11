Kylian Mbappe Takes Lionel Messi's Champions League Record

March 11, 2021
Corona
Mbappe has taken Lionel Messi's record as the youngest player player to reach 25 goals in the Champions League after his strike against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat trick at Camp Nou, netted with a confident penalty in the 31st minute.
File Photo
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe made Champions League history on Wednesday with his penalty against Barcelona.  (More Football News)

The France international powered home from the spot after 31 minutes to claim Lionel Messi's record as the youngest player to reach 25 goals in the competition, aged 22 years and 80 days. 

After a hat-trick in the first leg last month, Mbappe has now scored four goals against Barca this term - the most a player has ever scored against the Catalan club in a single season in the competition.

Messi cancelled out Mbappe's goal soon after with a stunning effort from distance, taking his tally of Champions League goals from outside the area to 19.

Since his debut in the competition in December 2004, only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more from range in the tournament (20).

Messi then blotted his copybook by missing a penalty before half-time – the first time he has failed to score from the spot in the Champions League since February 2015 against Manchester City.

