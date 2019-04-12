After two nights of thrilling last-over finishes, a one-sided match at Eden Gardens on Friday to ease the nerves. Delhi completed a rare league double while registering their first win at the iconic venue since 2012.

Shikhar Dhawan showed his class in a 63-ball knock, but was denied his maiden T20 hundred. He hit 11 fours and two sixes. He's the man of the match. He got support from Rishabh Pant (46 off 31).

For Kolkata, Shubman Gill top scored with 65 off 39 balls. Andre Russell scored a blistering 45 off 21 to remain true his reputation.

The win helped Delhi climb up to 4th in the table with four wins from seven outings, while Kolkata remained in second with same numbers, but with better run-rate.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 178/7 (Shubman Gill 65, Andre Russell 45; Chris Morris 2/38)

Delhi Capitals: 180/3 in 18.5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97 not out, Rishabh Pant 46).

Team achievements always bigger than individual glories. Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan. AP Photo.

11:39 PM IST: Delhi's new man Colin Ingram hits the second ball for a four. And he finishes it off with a six, leaving Shihar Dhawan stranded at 97. Ingram (14 off 6) spoils Dhawan's party, but the team wins. That's what matters. Delhi win by seven wickets.

Piyush Chawla's incomplete figures read: 2.5-0-35-0

11:34 PM IST: A wicket and five runs from Nitish Rana'ssecon over. DC-167/3 after 18 overs. They need 12 from 12, and Shikhar Dhawan is on 95 from 61 balls.

11:31 PM IST: So close to the end and Rishabh Pant throws his wicket away, going for the glory. Caugh at long-off by Kuldeep Yadav off the bowling of Nitish Rana. FoW-162/3 (17.1 Over). He made 46 off 31, and was involved in a 105-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan.

11:28 PM IST: Rishabh Pant takes on an unfit Andre Russell. Hits the second ball for a four, good looking cover drive. Pant follows it up a six over long on. And Russell s hobbling. 14 runs from the over. And it should effectively the end of Russell's tonight. His figures: 3-0-29-1. DC-162/2 after 17 overs. They need 17 runs from 18 balls, and Shikhar Dhawan is unbeaten on 93.

11:25 PM IST: Shikhar Dhawan moves to nineties. Unbeaten on 91 off 56. And 92 runs for the third-wicket stand with Rishabh Pant (35 off 27) from 62 balls. DC-148/2 after 16 overs. Delhi need another 31 runs from 24 balls.

Rishabh Pant feels the pain. AP Photo.

11:14 PM IST: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik brings Prasidh Krishna back into the attack. Shikhar Dhawan hits the second ball for a four, past mid-off. A single then, Krishna hits Rishabh Pant inside the thigh. And Pant gets medical attention. Not a pleasant sight. Time out. DC-136/2 after 14.4 overs. They need another 43 from 32 balls.

11:10 PM IST: Piyush Chawla returns for his second over. A four to start as Rishabh Pant hits t through cover. And it ends with a four, with Pant beating the deep midwicket fielder with a powerfully struck sweep shot. 12 runs from the over. DC-130/2 after 14 overs. They need another 49 from 36 balls.

11:06 PM IST: The third-wicket stand between Shikhar Dhawan (77 off 47) and Rishabh Pant (20 off 18) is now worth 62 in 44 balls. Dhawan hits the first ball of Lockie Ferguson's third over for a four, through cover. Another cover drive and another four. DC-119/2 after 13 overs. Delhi need 61 from 42 balls.

11:01 PM IST: Dinesh Karthik introduces part-timer Nitish Rana into the attack. Seven runs from the over -- five singles and a double. DC-106/2 after 12 overs. Thet need 78 from 48 overs.

10:56 PM IST: It seems Rishabh Pant is also warming up. He hits the second ball for a six, 'single-handedly', over long-on boundary. 10 runs from the over. DC-99/2 after 11 overs. They need 81 from 54 balls.

10:51 PM IST: 34th IPL fifty for Shikhar Dhawan with a four, in 32 balls. Then another four as he welcomes Carlos Brathwaite rather rudely. 13 runs from the over. DC-89/2 after 10 overs. They need another 91 runs from 60 balls.

10:46 PM IST: Superb over from Kuldeep Yadav against the run of play. Three singles. And time out. DC-75/2 after nine overs. Delhi need another 104 runs. Shikhar Dhawan is one hit away from his fifty. Now on 46 from 26 balls. Five fours and two sixes to go with it.

10:40 PM IST: Another big over for Delhi. Piyush Chawla gets his first over, and it went for 10 runs as Rishabh Pant hit a four off the last ball. DC-72/2 after eight overs. Delhi need another 107 runs from 12 overs.

10:36 PM IST: Kuldeep Yadav gets his first over of the night. Six runs from it -- four singles and a double. DC-63/2 after seven overs. They need another 117 runs from 78 balls.

Umpire not bothered. Shreyas Iyer walks. AP Photo.

10:30 PM IST: Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer (6 of 6) walks. Caught behind, off the bowling of Andre Russell. FoW-57/2 (5.4 Over). Delhi need another 122 runs from 86 balls.

10:27 PM IST: Another good over for Delhi as Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan hit a four each. Lockie Ferguson thus leaks ten runs from his second over. DC-55/1 after five overs. They need another 124 runs from 90 overs.

19:21 PM IST: Andre Russell gets his first wicket. And some poor fielding let him down. 13 runs from the over, which included three fours, all hit by Shikhar Dhawan. DC-45/1. They need 132 runs in 96 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan finds form as Delhi look to complete league double against Kolkata. AP Photo

10:16 PM IST: Shikhar Dhawan hits Prasidh Krishna for two sixes and a four, but the pacer hits back removing Prithvi Shaw (14 off 7). Caught behind. Brilliant take from Dinesh Karthik. 17 runs from the over. DC-32/1 after three overs.

10:09 PM IST: Prithvi Shaw hits two outlandish shots, for sixes -- first one over deep point and the second one, over the wicketkeeper's head. 14 runs from Lockie Ferguson's first over. DC-15/0 after two overs. Delhi need 164 runs more.

10:04 PM IST: Prasidh Krishna starts with a one-run over. Prithvi Shaw takes a single off the first ball, then Shikhar Dhawan eats up the other five balls.

Kolkata's favourite son Sourav Ganguly sits in opposition camp. AP Photo

9:43 PM IST: Keemo Paul on with the last over of the match. Typical final over. Some frenetic runnings between the wickets, a boundary and a wicket too, that of Carlos Brathwaite (6 off 7). 10 runs from it. His figures: 4-0-46-2. KKR-178/7.

9:39 PM IST: Chris Morris on with his last over, and the big wicket. He had Andre Russell caught by Kagiso Rabada at deep backward point. New man Piyush Chawla hits the next ball for a four, down the leg-side. But Carlos Brathwaite is uncharastically quiet so far. Six from six. Eight runs and a wicket from the over. Morris' figures: 4-0-38-2. KKR-168/6 after 19 overs.

9:33: PM IST: A well-directed bouncer at a good pace from Kagiso Rabada to Andre Russell. And the Jamaican dismiss it for a six, an evasive shot from a ducking Russell and still clearing fine-leg boundary. A double, then another six. This time over deep square leg. Two singles and Russell is floored. Already struggling with his fitness, gets hit on the thigh. 16 runs from the over. And the two greet each other. KKR-160/5 after 18 overs. Russell is already on 45 from 20 balls with three fours and fours sixes. Rabada's figures: 4-0-42-2

Another quickfire knock from Dres Russ, but fails to reach fifty. AP Photo.

9:28 PM IST: Andre Russell's warming up. Three singles from the first balls of the over, then a dot. Russell hits the next ball for a six. 10 runs from Chris Morris' third over. KKR-144/5 after 17 overs.

9:22 PM IST: A wicket to start the over, but Kagiso Rabada runs into two Windies big-hitters -- Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite. Russell hits the second and fourth balls for a four and six respectively. 12 runs from the over. KKR-134/5 after 16 overs.

9:17 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada returns for his third over and the wicket of Dinesh Karthik. KKR captain plays a flick shot only to find Shikhar Dhawan taking a low catch at deep square leg. FoW-122/5 (15.1 Over). Time out. 44 runs and three wickets in the last four overs.

9:14 PM IST: Keemo Paul gets his first wicket. Shubman Gill (65 off 39) picks the fine leg fielder with his flick shot. Catch taken by Axar Patel. Soft end to his innings. FoW-115/4 (14.2 Over). KKR captain Dinesh Karthik joins Andre Russell in the centre. 11 runs and a wicket from the over, including two fours. KKR-122/4 after 15 overs.

9:08 PM IST: Axar Patel leaks 16 runs from his final over as Shubman Gill changes gears. A four off the second ball from Andre Russell, then Gill hits the fourth and fifth balls for a six and a four. Patel's figures: 4-0-30-0. KKR-111/3 after 14 overs.

KKR innings revolves around Shubman Gill's knock. AP Photo.

9:02 PM IST: Shubman Gill gets to his second IPL fifty with a single off the first ball of the 13th over. He takes 32 balls. KKR's new man, Nitish Rana hits the third ball for a six, but Chris Morris hits back with a deadly yorker. FoW-93/3 (12.4 Over). Rana made 11 off 12. Andre Russell enters...

8:59 PM IST: Axar Patel, for the first tonight, errs and gets punished. Shubman Gill hits the floater from the spinner for a six down the ground. Nine runs from the over. KKR-86/2 after 12 overs.

8:54 PM IST: Five runs from Ishant Sharma's last over. His figures tonight: 4-1-21-1. KKR-77/2 after 11 overs.

8:47 PM IST: Two runs and a wicket from the previous over. Keemo Paul continues with his second over. And much better over from him. Eight runs -- four singles and two doubles. KKR-72/1 after 10 overs.

8:40 PM IST: Wow! Rishabh Pant just pulls off a stunning caught behind to send Robin Uthappa (28 off 30). FoW-63/2 (8.4 Over). Pant takes a giant leap to complete the catch. And Kagiso Rabada gets his first scalp. Time out.

8:36 PM IST: Another good over from Axar Patel. Left-arm spinner concedes four singles from his second over. Five from two overs for him. KKR-62/1 after eight overs.

8:33 PM IST: Keemo Paul, right-arm fast medium, leaks 17 runs from his first over. Rbit Uthappa hits the second legal ball for a six over long on, then Shubman Gill finds the gap at point for a four. KKR-58/1 after seven overs.

8:29 PM IST: What a first over from Axar Patel. One single, to put a brake on Kolkata's scoring. KKR-41/1 after the end of mandatory power-play.

8:26 PM IST: Ishant Sharma on with his third over. 11 runs from it, including two fours hit by Shubman Gill off the first and third deliveries. KKR-40/1 after five overs.

8:20 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada starts his spell with a dot ball, but ends up leaking 12 runs, thanks to Robin Uthappa, who hit a four of every alternate delivery. KKR-29/1 after four overs.

8:16 PM IST: Ishant Sharma continues with his second over. Very good start, but Shubman Gill hits the last ball for a four, to deep mid-wicket. Six runs from the over. KKR-17/1 after three overs.

8:11 PM IST: Chris Morris shares new ball with Ishant Sharma. Shubman Gill, who witnessed Joe Denly's stumps cartwheeling in the previous over, plays a wristy flick for first runs. A four to deep square leg boundary. A single, then Robin Uthappa finds the gap in mid-wicket for a four. 11 runs from the over. KKR-11/1 after two overs.

Ishant Sharma stands tall and proud after a maiden-wicket over. AP Photo

8:06 PM IST: A maiden-wicket from Ishant Sharma. Robin Uthappa faced five probing deliveries from Ishant.

8:01 PM IST: What a start from Delhi. Ishant Sharma gets Joe Denly walking back. And it's only one ball into the match. Stumps flying everywhere. In cutter, and breaching the bad and pad.

7:38 PM IST: For Kolkata, three changes. Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite come in.

KKR XI: Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

7:35 PM IST: One change for Delhi, Keemo Paul in for Sandeep Lamichhane.

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma

7:32 PM IST: Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first.

7:10 PM IST: Meanwhile, away from the match, the spotlight will also fall on former KKR and India captain Sourav Ganguly. Kolkata's beloved son will be a 'visitor' at his 'home' ground.

7:03 PM IST: KKR are second with four wins six matches, with Andre Russell single-handedly winning three of those. Once again the big-hitting Jamaican will be their key player. And he will be up against Kagiso Rabada. The South African dismissed Russell in the previous meeting with a vicious yorker.

6:55 PM IST: Despite having a brilliant bowling attack, DC are yet to win consecutive matches in 2019. And have managed to lost few matches from winning positions thanks to their inability to finish off things, which many blame on the team's inexperience. The same thing almost happened in the first match of this fixture. And they are sixth in the table with three wins and three defeats so far.

6:50 PM IST: DC managed to pip KKR earlier this season in the Super Over. Now, KKR will be looking for revenge when they face DC in the return leg fixture.