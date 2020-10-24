October 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Seek Redemption Vs DC

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Seek Redemption Vs DC

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Seek Redemption Vs DC

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Seek Redemption Vs DC
Talking of all-rounders, Axar Patel has done excellent work for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.
BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Seek Redemption Vs DC
outlookindia.com
2020-10-24T14:34:02+05:30

Delhi Capitals, chasing a top two finish in the league stage, are yet to win a game in Abu Dhabi. Having suffered their third loss of IPL 2020 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back when they take on a shaky Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. KKR, who suffered a complete batting failure against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match to lose by eight wickets, have 10 points from 10 matches and are currently fourth in the IPL standings. DC have 14 points from 10 matches so far and a win against KKR will bolster their chances of a berth in the last four after the league stage. In the first leg of IPL 2020, KKR and DC met in Sharjah on October 3. Delhi won the high-scoring match by 18 runs. South African pacer Anrich Nortje took three wickets for DC and he was well supported by Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel and Marcus Stoinis. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of KKR vs DC here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mesut Ozil Agent Tells Mikel Arteta To Be Honest With Fans Over Midfielder's Arsenal Exile

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Andre Russell Sunil Narine Shubman Gill Eoin Morgan Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw Abu Dhabi Cricket Cricket - IPL Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Capitals T20 Cricket live Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos