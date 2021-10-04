Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Shubman Gill, bowlers guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive
From left: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan with Sunrisers Hyderabad players after the end of their IPL 2021 match in Dubai, UAE on October 3, 2021. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T00:32:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 12:32 am

Young Shubman Gill hit a fine half-century after an impressive display by the bowlers to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive in Dubai, UAE on Sunday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

KKR first produced a clinical bowling effort to restrict SRH to a below-par 115 for eight and then rode on Gill's 57 off 51 balls to reach home comfortably.

The win consolidated KKR's position at the fourth place in the standings with 12 points from 13 games.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

With three play-off berths already taken by Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the race is on for the fourth and final spot between KKR, Rajasthan Royals and defending champions Mumbai Indians while Punjab Kings are all but out of the tournament.

Defending a small total, SRH bowlers were right on their money from the word go as KKR batsmen struggled to force the pace of the innings.

The opening duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jason Holder were accurate upfront, while debutant Umran Malik's raw pace troubled Gill and Nitish Rana (25) in the middle overs.

Rashid Khan too created enough problems for the KKR batsmen, while Siddharth Kaul was incisive with his line and length, making it difficult for opposition batsmen to open their arms.

Venkatesh Iyer (8) and Rahul Tripathi (7) fell to Holder and Rashid in quick succession after which Gill and Rana found it difficult to rotate the strike as the asking rate climbed up with KKR reaching 44 for 2 at the halfway mark.

With Rana struggling to get going, Gill took the onus on himself to break the shackles and he did it by smacking Holder for two boundaries in the 12th over to bring down the equation to 53 off 42 balls.

Gill continued his attacking instinct and struck Malik for back-to-back boundaries in the next over to ease out the chase.

Gill and Rana looked at ease to finish off the chase before the former flicked one straight to Holder at long-on off Kaul's bowling.

The match witnessed some tense moment when Rana was dismissed in the 18th over but Dinesh Karthik (18 not out) and Eoin Morgan (2 not out) closed down the chase with two balls to spare.

Earlier, SRH skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bat first backfired as they lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to counter KKR's incisive bowling, especially of Tim Southee and the spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Already out of contention for a play-offs berth, SRH witnessed a horrible start to their innings, losing Wriddhiman Saha for a duck in the second ball, LBW to Southee.

Jason Roy (10) was the next to follow, caught by Southee off Shivam Mavi in the fourth over.

Skipper Williamson (26 off 21) tried to resurrect the innings and was looking good before he was run out by Shakib Al Hasan with SRH scoreboard reading 38 for three in 6.5 overs.

Once Williamson departed, it was a struggle for SRH batsmen even though Priyam Garg (21) and Abdul Samad (25) tried to forge a partnership.

Garg was holed out at deep midwicket to Rahul Tripathi off Chakravarthy, while Jason Holder (2) fell to the same bowler in his next over.

Samad tried his best to pick up the tempo in the last five overs, hitting three lusty sixes but eventually perished in search of quick runs, caught by Shubman Gill of Southee's bowling.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7 not out) and Siddharth Kaul (7 not out) remained unbeaten in a 12-run ninth-wicket partnership.

The spin duo of Shakib (1/20) and Narine were brilliant in the middle overs as SRH batsmen found the going tough against them.

While Narine returned wicketless, he was economical, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-12-0.

Southee (2/26), Mavi (2/29) and Chakravarthy (2/26) shared six wickets among them.

Tags

PTI Shubman Gill Eoin Morgan Kane Williamson Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) SunRisers Hyderabad Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021

Durand Cup 2021 Final: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting In Extra-time To Lift Maiden Title

Lionel Messi's PSG Suffer Shocking Defeat At Rennes; Monaco's Resurgence Continues

After Beating UAE, Indian Women Football Team Faces Tunisia Test

SAFF Championships: India Start South Asian Football Campaign With Clash Against Plucky Bangladesh

India Women Moral Victors As Historic Day-Night Test Against Australia Ends In Draw

Nervy Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive - Highlights

Liverpool Vs Manchester, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EPL Football Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Sports

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder In Bronze Medal Play-off, Other Indians Bite Dust

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder In Bronze Medal Play-off, Other Indians Bite Dust

Rennes Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Focus On Lionel Messi As Paris Saint-Germain Visit Brittany - How To Watch Ligue 1 Match

Rennes Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Focus On Lionel Messi As Paris Saint-Germain Visit Brittany - How To Watch Ligue 1 Match

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Hurtle To Defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 6 Runs - Highlights

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Hurtle To Defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 6 Runs - Highlights

'Beating Virat Kohli And Co In India A Massive Goal For NZ’, Says Kiwi Devon Conway

'Beating Virat Kohli And Co In India A Massive Goal For NZ’, Says Kiwi Devon Conway

Read More from Outlook

Eight Dead In Violence During Farmers' Protest In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight Dead In Violence During Farmers' Protest In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters.

NCB Arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

NCB Arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

IPL 2021: KKR Beat SRH To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL 2021: KKR Beat SRH To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

PTI / Shubman Gill, bowlers guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The West Bengal CM beat the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 21 rounds of counting on Sunday. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Advertisement