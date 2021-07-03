KL Rahul Hails Virat Kohli's 'Unbelievable Ability To Carry The Other 10 Guys' In Indian Cricket Team

India skipper Virat Kohli "operates at 200" per cent and has the unbelievable ability to inspire his teammates to do the same, reckons stylish batsman KL Rahul. (More Cricket News)

"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200 (per cent)," Rahul said in a video for Forbes India.

"He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200 (per cent)."

Rahul didn't get a chance to play but he was part of the Indian squad at the World Test Championships final against New Zealand at Southampton.

There were criticisms of Kohli's captaincy following India's defeat to New Zealand in the WTC final as he still has not been able to lift an ICC trophy.

Under Kohli, India failed to win the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

India will next play a five-match Test series against hosts England starting on August 4.

