September 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Breaks David Warner's Record For Most Runs Against A Team In IPL

KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Breaks David Warner's Record For Most Runs Against A Team In IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was at his imperious best against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he became the batsman to score most runs against a team in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Breaks David Warner's Record For Most Runs Against A Team In IPL
Rohit Sharma hitting one of his many sixes against KKR
Courtesy: BCCI
KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Breaks David Warner's Record For Most Runs Against A Team In IPL
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T21:12:56+05:30

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the batsman to score most runs against any Indian Premier League (IPL) team as the Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper toyed with Kolkata Knight (KKR) bowlers in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage

Put into bat by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, MI lost opener Quinton de Kock early in the innings. But Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav added 90 runs in quick time to wrest back the initiative from KKR.

In the process, Rohit created the record for most runs against a team when he reached 51 off 39 balls in the 12th over. Then, his score against KKR was 875.

The previous most was 829 by David Warner against the same team. And the third in the least was 825 by Virat Kohli against Delhi Capitals (and Daredevils). Warner also another 800+ runs against Kings XI Punjab (819). Suresh Raina has 818 each against KKR and MI.

Later, he also became the fourth batsman to hit 200 or more sixes in the IPL. He hit Kuldeep Yadav for a six, his sixth, off the fourth ball of 14th over to reach the mark.

Chris Gayle leads with 326 sixes, followed by AB de Villiers (214) and MS Dhoni (212).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, KKR Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Toys With Most Expensive Overseas Player Pat Cummins - WATCH

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma David Warner Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos