Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH

Eoin Morgan did not appreciate it when Ravi Ashwin called for a second run after a throw ricocheted off Rishabh Pant’s bat during their IPL 2021 match.

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH
Later, Dinesh Karthik revealed Eoin Morgan felt that Ravichandran Ashwin taking an extra run wasn't in 'Spirit of the Game'. | Composite: Twitter Screengrabs

Trending

KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T00:12:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:12 am

Senior KKR player Dinesh Karthik played the role of a "peace-maker" between an angry Ravichandran Ashwin and irate Eoin Morgan after their heated on-field altercation and during their IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

KKR beat DC by three wickets, but the problem started when Ashwin tried stealing an extra run after KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi's throw ricocheted off DC captain Rishabh Pant’s body. (Highlights)

Later, Karthik revealed that his skipper felt that it wasn't in "Spirit of the Game" and had a word or two reserved for Ashwin when he got out off a Tim Southee delivery.

An angry Ashwin who was leaving the field stopped and was seen charging towards the KKR skipper when Karthik came in between and gave his Tamil Nadu statemate a friendly pat requesting him to leave.

"Look, I know that when Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it ricocheted off Rishabh Pant's body, Ashwin called for it and they started to run," Karthik said at the post-match press conference after his side defeated Delhi Capitals by three-wickets.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

"I don’t think (Eoin) Morgan appreciated that. I think he is somebody who, when the ball hits the batsman or the bat, expects them not to run in 'Spirit of Cricket'. Again it is a very grey area, it is a very interesting topic, I have my own opinion on it," the flamboyant cricketer-cum-commentator said at the post-match interaction.

"But at the moment, I will just say, I am happy I played peace-maker and things have come to a good standstill right now," Karthik quipped.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ravichandran Ashwin Dinesh Karthik Eoin Morgan Rishabh Pant Sharjah Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) T20 Cricket Cricket - IPL Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Not Happy With Mumbai Indians Win; KL Rahul Accepts Punjab Kings' Frailties

Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes

A First In IPL History - 2 Concurrent Matches On Last Day Of League Stage

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain, Discharged From Hospital After Undergoing Angioplasty

Sunil Narine Pleased To See Kolkata Knight Riders' Hard Work Pay Off In Win Vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021: Sunil Narine Blitzkrieg, Nitish Rana Help KKR Outwit Delhi Capitals By Three Wickets

Roger Hunt, England And Liverpool Legend, Dies At 83

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Struggling Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq A Speedy Recovery From Surgery

IPL 2021, MI Vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive Playoff Hopes - Highlights

IPL 2021, MI Vs PBKS: Hardik Pandya Blitz Stuns Punjab Kings As Mumbai Indians Revive Playoff Hopes - Highlights

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Zojila Tunnel Work Is Challenging But Govt Has Strong Will To Complete It In Time: Gadkari

Naseer Ganai / The union minister visited the Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, and reviewed the progress of work.

Hardik Blitz Stuns Punjab As Mumbai Revive IPL Playoff Hopes

Hardik Blitz Stuns Punjab As Mumbai Revive IPL Playoff Hopes

Hardik Pandya finally showed glimpses of his destructive prowess with the bat.

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress, Dalit Leader Jignesh Mevani Extends Support

Outlook Web Desk / Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar was previously with the CPI(M) while Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is an independent MLA from Gujarat and the convener of RDAM.

Advertisement