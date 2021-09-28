KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik Stops Ravi Ashwin's On-field Altercation With Eoin Morgan – WATCH

Senior KKR player Dinesh Karthik played the role of a "peace-maker" between an angry Ravichandran Ashwin and irate Eoin Morgan after their heated on-field altercation and during their IPL encounter against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

KKR beat DC by three wickets, but the problem started when Ashwin tried stealing an extra run after KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi's throw ricocheted off DC captain Rishabh Pant’s body. (Highlights)

Later, Karthik revealed that his skipper felt that it wasn't in "Spirit of the Game" and had a word or two reserved for Ashwin when he got out off a Tim Southee delivery.

An angry Ashwin who was leaving the field stopped and was seen charging towards the KKR skipper when Karthik came in between and gave his Tamil Nadu statemate a friendly pat requesting him to leave.

"Look, I know that when Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it ricocheted off Rishabh Pant's body, Ashwin called for it and they started to run," Karthik said at the post-match press conference after his side defeated Delhi Capitals by three-wickets.

"I don’t think (Eoin) Morgan appreciated that. I think he is somebody who, when the ball hits the batsman or the bat, expects them not to run in 'Spirit of Cricket'. Again it is a very grey area, it is a very interesting topic, I have my own opinion on it," the flamboyant cricketer-cum-commentator said at the post-match interaction.

"But at the moment, I will just say, I am happy I played peace-maker and things have come to a good standstill right now," Karthik quipped.