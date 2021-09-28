Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs
Kolkata Knight Riders are tied fourth in the IPL 2021 points table. A win for Eoin Morgan's team in Sharjah on Tuesday will be a huge boost. Follow KKR vs DC live. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T14:34:48+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 2:34 pm

IPL 2021 Match 41

  • Delhi Capitals

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

Teams will be announced at the toss

  • 2:37 PM

    Preview

    Kolkata Knight Riders, robbed of a win by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in their last IPL 2021 match, look for two full points against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah today. The KKR vs DC match will be the first of the day followed by Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in the evening. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and look certain to progress to the playoffs (last four). Unflappable DC deserve to be in this comfortable position and an additional two points will take them to the top of the table. Delhi Capitals have rode their bowlers where Anrich Nortje has got the important breakthroughs with others chipping in. Delhi Capitals have beaten Kolkata Knight Riders in five out of their last six matches with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada winning DC a super over contest in 2019. This should be a good contest between the young batsmen on either side. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi have been a revelation for KKR while Shreyas Iyer's return from injury has surely added muscle to the DC top order where the normally prolific Prithvi Shaw is yet to fire. Andre Russell (KKR) and Marcus Stoinis (DC) have injury concerns but both teams have enough back up to substitute them. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of KKR vs DC.

    (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE | NEWS)

    Likely XIs

    Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), 5 Lalit Yadav, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan

    Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Eoin Morgan (capt), 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Varun Chakravarthy 

Tags

Koushik Paul Eoin Morgan Rishabh Pant Sharjah Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

IPL 2021: ‘Unable To Win Big Moments Cost RR’, Says All-rounder Chris Morris

Former Pakistan Captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq Undergoes Emergency Angioplasty

Champions League: Lionel Messi Set To Return For PSG Against Manchester City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

IPL 2021: Sanju Samson Blames Poor Strike Rate For RR Loss Vs SRH

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

RR Vs SRH, IPL 2021: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma Happy To Rise Vs Royals In Dubai

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Dent Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances With Season's 2nd Win

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Dent Rajasthan Royals' Playoff Chances With Season's 2nd Win

Women's World Chess Championship: India Settle For A Draw With Azerbaijan

Women's World Chess Championship: India Settle For A Draw With Azerbaijan

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Smoke And Mirrors: Smog Towers To Clean Up Dirty Air Is A Polluted Idea

Sarath Guttikunda / From every known science and engineering angle, the concept of vacuuming air in the open is not a practical solution.

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Why Punjab-Like Strategy May Not Work In Rajasthan For The Congress High Command

Tabeenah Anjum / Unlike Punjab, in Rajasthan the things seem to go on a slower pace and the stalemate in the party's state unit will continue for some time.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Himachal Bypoll: A Litmus Test For CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP's Mission Repeat 2022

Ashwani Sharma / If the BJP faces any anti-incumbency wave during the bypoll, it can overturn the ruling party’s applecart and damage its prospects in the 2022 assembly polls.

Advertisement