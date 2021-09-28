IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders, robbed of a win by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in their last IPL 2021 match, look for two full points against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah today. The KKR vs DC match will be the first of the day followed by Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings in the evening. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and look certain to progress to the playoffs (last four). Unflappable DC deserve to be in this comfortable position and an additional two points will take them to the top of the table. Delhi Capitals have rode their bowlers where Anrich Nortje has got the important breakthroughs with others chipping in. Delhi Capitals have beaten Kolkata Knight Riders in five out of their last six matches with South African pacer Kagiso Rabada winning DC a super over contest in 2019. This should be a good contest between the young batsmen on either side. Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi have been a revelation for KKR while Shreyas Iyer's return from injury has surely added muscle to the DC top order where the normally prolific Prithvi Shaw is yet to fire. Andre Russell (KKR) and Marcus Stoinis (DC) have injury concerns but both teams have enough back up to substitute them. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of KKR vs DC.



Likely XIs

Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt/wk), 5 Lalit Yadav, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Nitish Rana, 6 Eoin Morgan (capt), 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Varun Chakravarthy