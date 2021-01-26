January 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Karim Benzema's Agent Believes Real Madrid Star Will Return To Lyon

Karim Benzema's Agent Believes Real Madrid Star Will Return To Lyon

Will Karim Benzema make a Lyon comeback after leaving in 2009? His agent believes so.

Omnisport 26 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Karim Benzema's Agent Believes Real Madrid Star Will Return To Lyon
Karim Benzema celebrates goal.
AP Photo
Karim Benzema's Agent Believes Real Madrid Star Will Return To Lyon
outlookindia.com
2021-01-26T11:25:44+05:30

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will return to Ligue 1 side Lyon, according to his agent Karim Djaziri. (More Football News)

Benzema came through Lyon's academy and spent five years with the senior side until joining Madrid in 2009, having established himself as one of Europe's most promising young players following four successive Ligue 1 crowns.

Since moving to Madrid, Benzema has won four Champions League titles and three LaLiga trophies among 18 pieces of silverware in the Spanish capital.

But Djaziri hinted at a return to boyhood club Lyon for the 33-year-old striker.

"Will Karim Benzema return to Lyon? Yes, I honestly think he will," Djaziri told Inside Gones.

"He talks to me constantly and he watches all of the team's matches.

"On top of that, he has never been to the Groupama Stadium and in his mind it is something he wants, he has Lyon in his heart."

Benzema has scored 10 LaLiga goals for defending champions Madrid this season after his double inspired a 4-1 rout of Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.

In total, Benzema has netted 15 goals across all competitions in 2020-21.

Benzema has scored at least 15 goals in 10 out of his 11 seasons for Madrid in all competitions.

Madrid, meanwhile, are second in the table and seven points adrift of neighbours Atletico Madrid – who have a game in hand.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Coppa Italia: Stefano Pioli Challenges Milan To Bounce Back In Quarter-Final Showdown With Inter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Karim Benzema Madrid Spain Real Madrid La Liga Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon) Ligue 1 Football Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos