Karim Benzema Extends Contract With Real Madrid Through 2023

August 20, 2021
Benzema has helped Madrid win four Champions League titles and three Spanish league titles since he joined from Lyon in 2009.

Associated Press (AP) 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:57 pm
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema, 33, was recently recalled to the France squad for the first time in almost six years.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T20:57:28+05:30

Karim Benzema has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid through 2023, the Spanish club said Friday. (More Football News)

The 33-year-old France striker has helped Madrid win four Champions League titles and three Spanish league titles since he joined from Lyon in 2009.

Benzema became the main attacking threat for Madrid when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018. He scored two goals in Madrid's first game of the season last weekend.

His new contract comes amid speculation that Madrid wants to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. (AP)

