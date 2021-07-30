July 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Juventus' Hamza Rafia Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Team In Isolation

Juventus' Hamza Rafia Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Team In Isolation

Rafia joined Juventus from Lyon in 2019 and has played more than 50 games with the under-23 team in Italy's Serie C.

Associated Press (AP) 30 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:21 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Juventus' Hamza Rafia Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Team In Isolation
Juventus' Hamza Rafia, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Genoa during their Italian Cup match
AP Photo
Juventus' Hamza Rafia Player Tests Positive For COVID-19, Team In Isolation
outlookindia.com
2021-07-30T00:21:54+05:30

The Juventus squad went into self-isolation on Thursday after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. (More Football News)

 Midfielder Hamza Rafia was infected, Juventus announced following the latest round of tests.

 "In compliance with the legislation and in agreement with the local health authority, the team group has entered into fiduciary isolation as of today," Juventus said in a statement.

 "This procedure will allow all negative subjects to carry out regular training and match activities, but will not allow contact with the outside of the group."

The squad will isolate at the J-Hotel, where they have been staying since starting preseason training on July 15.

Rafia joined Juventus from Lyon in 2019 and has played more than 50 games with the under-23 team in Italy's Serie C.

He made one appearance for the senior team, coming off the bench to score the winner in the 3-2 Italian Cup victory over Genoa in January. Juventus went on to win the competition.

Rafia has also played 11 times for Tunisia. (AP) 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SL vs IND: Sri Lanka Expose India's Young Batsmen's Struggles Against Spin, Claim Series 2-1

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Juventus Serie A Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos