Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Juventus' Domestic Woes Continue, Play Out Draw At Relegation-threatened Venezia

Juventus qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League as group winners midweek but it has been a different story in Serie A. Saturday's draw left Juventus 10 points below league leader AC Milan.

Juventus' Domestic Woes Continue, Play Out Draw At Relegation-threatened Venezia
Juventus' Alvaro Morata sits on the pitch during their Serie A match against Venezia at the Penzo stadium in Venice, Italy on December 11, 2021. | Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP

Trending

Juventus' Domestic Woes Continue, Play Out Draw At Relegation-threatened Venezia
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T10:58:45+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:58 am

Juventus' domestic problems deepened as it was held at relegation-threatened Venezia to 1-1 in Serie A. (More Football News)

Mattia Aramu scored in the second half for Venezia on Saturday to cancel out Álvaro Morata's opener.

Juventus qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League as a group winner midweek but it has been a different story in Serie A. Saturday's draw left Juventus 10 points below league leader AC Milan, which visited lowly Udinese late.

Juventus is also in trouble off the field as it is being investigated for false accounting. Coach Massimiliano Allegri has said he and his players are not being distracted by that.

"We played well in the first half, applying ourselves tactically, creating several chances and also finding the goal. At the beginning of the second half, however, we had a blackout," Allegri said. "I'm disappointed.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"We cannot return to Turin satisfied this evening because we have lost two more points on the road."

The Bianconeri were six points below fourth-placed Atalanta, which had a game in hand.

Venezia inched six points above the drop zone after ending a run of three straight losses with a significant result for the promoted side.

It conceded eight goals in its past two matches and let slip a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 against Hellas Verona last weekend.

"The team responded to a difficult moment, we were coming off a hefty defeat and we responded as a team," Venezia coach Paolo Zanetti said.

"This is a golden point."

Juventus started well in Venice but took an early blow when forward Paulo Dybala limped off injured in the 12th minute.

It took a deserved lead in the 32nd minute when Luca Pellegrini crossed in from the left for Morata to flick in at the near post. It was the young left back's first assist for Juventus.

However, Juventus sat back too much and Venezia leveled 10 minutes into the second half as the Bianconeri failed to clear danger on the edge of the area and the ball came through to Aramu, who fired into the bottom left corner.

Venezia almost turned the match around completely five minutes later but Thomas Henry's effort went just past the left post.

Venezia goalkeeper Sergio Romero performed heroics moments later with a fantastic save to keep out an attempt by Federico Bernardeschi from close range.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Alvaro Morata Massimiliano Allegri Italy Juventus Serie A AC Milan Football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ligue 1: Montpellier Score 4 Unanswered Goals To End Brest's 6-match Winning Run

Ligue 1: Montpellier Score 4 Unanswered Goals To End Brest's 6-match Winning Run

Premier League Wrap: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea Win To Intensify Title Race

West Indian Charmer Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai Super Kings

PAK Vs WI: COVID-19 Hits West Indies Cricket Team; Four Members Isolated

Bundesliga Wrap: Bayern Munich Extend League Lead As Dortmund Draw At Bochum

Former FC Barcelona Youth Coach Investigated For Sexual Abuse; Xavi 'Stunned'

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC

Chelsea Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Blues Ride On Jorginho’s Late Penalty

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

Arsenal Vs Southampton: Gunners Drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang After ‘Disciplinary Breach’

Arsenal Vs Southampton: Gunners Drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang After ‘Disciplinary Breach’

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement