Jurgen Klopp Feels Responsibility Towards Liverpool Fans To 'Try To Help Sort' Super League Crisis

Jurgen Klopp pledged to "help sort" the damaging fallout of Liverpool and 11 other clubs announcing a breakaway European Super League. (More Football News)

Klopp's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Monday at Elland Road, with Diego Llorente's late equaliser cancelling out Sadio Mane's first-half opener and preventing them from edging into the top four above West Ham on goal difference.

What a Champions League qualifying spot might mean for Liverpool within a rapidly changing wider context is open for debate and Klopp fielded questions on the Super League and the vitriolic response it has triggered before and after the game.

During a Sky Sports post-match interview, Klopp said: "I understand all the talks around and I don't like it as well" before delving into somewhat tangential criticism of Gary Neville.

However, at a subsequent news conference, Klopp insisted his opposition to the Super League would not lead to him walking away from Anfield, where he feels he has a duty of care to the players and supporters.

"I'm here as a football coach and a manager. I will do that as long as people let me do that," he said.

"It's not a situation… I heard that today I would resign or whatever. Times get even tougher, that makes me even more sticky that I stay here.

"I feel responsible for the team, I feel responsible for the club and I feel responsible for the relationship that we have with our fans.

"That's why. It's a very tough time, I'm sure. But I will try to help to sort it."

FULL TIME: #LUFC hold Super League side Merseyside Reds to a 1-1 draw after late Llorente equaliser — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

Klopp said he still believed Liverpool's Boston-based owners Fenway Sports Group were "reasonable people" but stated he had been left in the dark over talk about a Super League that has been derided as a closed shop and anti-competitive.

"I am six years in the club, round about. I know the owners. They are serious people, reasonable people and they care about us," he said.

"But they never have to explain these decisions to me or ask for permission. I was not involved in the process at all, I got information yesterday.

"Nobody knows what will happen but the team has nothing to do with it and I have not really anything to do with it, but people treat us like that.

"Leeds supporters came here tonight to shout at us. This afternoon when we were having a walk in the city people shouted at us. We have nothing to do with it."

Klopp added: "We are employees of the club and I feel responsible for a lot of things in this club. If I am involved in things then I take the criticism easily. The boys as well.

"But we are not involved in this. It's a tough one at the moment – pundits talking about the club and stuff like this. This club is bigger than all of us, we should not forget that."

