June 1 Earliest Possible Return For Professional Sport In England

The UK government has announced that professional sport will not be staged in England until June 1 at the earliest.

The United Kingdom government on Monday published a 50-page guidance document detailing how England will begin to ease lockdown measures.

It said that no professional sport, even behind closed doors, will be staged in England until 1 June at the earliest.

The document states that reopening "cultural and sporting" venues that attract large crowds "may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections".

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs are meeting on later today to continue discussions on "Project Restart".

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the league has been suspended since 13 March, with 92 fixtures left to play.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced a "roadmap" outlining how lockdown restrictions may be eased, but there was no mention of a potential return of professional sport.