May 11, 2020
Poshan
June 1 Earliest Possible Return For Professional Sport In England

The United Kingdom government on Monday published a 50-page guidance document detailing how England will begin to ease lockdown measures

FILE - This Jan, 18, 2020 file photo shows a general view of the club crest on the side of the AMEX Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Brighton, England. A Brighton player tested positive for the coronavirus as Premier League clubs prepare for talks on Monday, May 11 about how to resume the competition during the pandemic.
The UK government has announced that professional sport will not be staged in England until June 1 at the earliest.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The United Kingdom government on Monday published a 50-page guidance document detailing how England will begin to ease lockdown measures.

It said that no professional sport, even behind closed doors, will be staged in England until 1 June at the earliest.

The document states that reopening "cultural and sporting" venues that attract large crowds "may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections".

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs are meeting on later today to continue discussions on "Project Restart".

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the league has been suspended since 13 March, with 92 fixtures left to play.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced a "roadmap" outlining how lockdown restrictions may be eased, but there was no mention of a potential return of professional sport.

