Jonathan Trott Appointed England Batting Coach For Pakistan Series

August 03, 2020
England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester

PTI 03 August 2020
Jonathan Trott
File Photo
2020-08-03T17:30:59+05:30

Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England's batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

The 39-year-old, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch, the 'BBC' reported.

Trott, who played 68 ODIs and seven T20 matches, has scored 18,662 runs in First Class cricket.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England won the recently-concluded three-Test series, that mark the resumption of international cricket, against West Indies 2-1.

India Pull Out Of Women's World Team Squash Championship

