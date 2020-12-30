December 30, 2020
Corona
Jeep To Pay Juventus USD 55M Per Season In Jersey Sponsorship

Juventus already makes more than USD 100 million per season from Jeep and brand sponsor Adidas

Agencies 30 December 2020
Representative Image
File Photo - AP
outlookindia.com
2020-12-30T11:26:29+05:30

Juventus renewed its jersey sponsorship with Jeep in a deal that will bring the Italian champions $55 million per season through 2023-24, the club said. (More Football News)

Juventus already makes more than $100 million per season from Jeep and brand sponsor Adidas. The German sportswear company is paying the club a base rate of 51 million euros ($62 million) per season through 2026-27.

The Jeep extension provides a base fee of 45 million euros ($55 million) "and variable components based on sporting results" beginning in the 2021-22 season, the club said.

Jeep and Juventus are controlled by Exor, the Agnelli family holding company.

"This agreement stems from the mutual satisfaction of a successful partnership that has been accompanying Juventus and Jeep since 2012/2013 sporting season," the club said in a statement.

In October 2019, the club announced that Jeep had increased its annual sponsorship to 42 million euros ($51 million) — potentially 46 million euros ($56 million) with bonuses — for 2019-20 and this season.

(AP)

