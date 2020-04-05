April 05, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  It's Always Nice To Play In The Sun: Donny Van De Beek Discusses Real Madrid Links

It's Always Nice To Play In The Sun: Donny Van De Beek Discusses Real Madrid Links

Linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, Ajax star Donny van de Beek discussed a possible switch.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
It's Always Nice To Play In The Sun: Donny Van De Beek Discusses Real Madrid Links
Donny Van de Beek had scored 10 goals in 37 games for Ajax this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images
It's Always Nice To Play In The Sun: Donny Van De Beek Discusses Real Madrid Links
outlookindia.com
2020-04-05T09:05:02+0530

Ajax star Donny van de Beek insisted he was yet to start learning Spanish amid links with a move to Real Madrid.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

Van de Beek, 22, is widely expected to eventually make a move away from Amsterdam after impressing at Ajax.

The midfielder said there were several aspects to making a decision about a potential switch, but insisted he was yet to take Spanish language classes.

"My feelings about a club have to be positive. I don't mean that it only important to feel wanted, I also need to fit in to the style of play," Van de Beek told Helden.

"And of course, I would need to know how much playing time I would be given."

He added: "It's always nice to play in the sun, but I haven't started taking Spanish classes yet."

Van de Beek had scored 10 goals in 37 games for Ajax this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Courtesy: Omnisport)

Next Story >>

Coronavirus: Donald Trump Unsure When Sport Will Resume, Thinks It'll Be 'Sooner Rather Than Later'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos