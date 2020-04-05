It's Always Nice To Play In The Sun: Donny Van De Beek Discusses Real Madrid Links

Ajax star Donny van de Beek insisted he was yet to start learning Spanish amid links with a move to Real Madrid.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
Van de Beek, 22, is widely expected to eventually make a move away from Amsterdam after impressing at Ajax.
The midfielder said there were several aspects to making a decision about a potential switch, but insisted he was yet to take Spanish language classes.
"My feelings about a club have to be positive. I don't mean that it only important to feel wanted, I also need to fit in to the style of play," Van de Beek told Helden.
"And of course, I would need to know how much playing time I would be given."
He added: "It's always nice to play in the sun, but I haven't started taking Spanish classes yet."
Van de Beek had scored 10 goals in 37 games for Ajax this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(Courtesy: Omnisport)
Coronavirus Highlights: 1,023 Confirmed Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat In 17 States: Health Ministry
'Preparing For The Worst': Odisha’s Chief Secretary Explains Strategy Against COVID-19
'I Hang My Head In Shame': Poet Rahat Indori On Attack On Health Workers In Indore
'Corona Lockdown Lifting Depends On People's Compliance To Norms': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Tablighi Jamaat, Venomous Macro-organisms and a Novel Virus Caught in Between
'High Time Centre Stops Flirting With J&K': National Conference On Article 370, Domicile Law
'I Hang My Head In Shame': Poet Rahat Indori On Attack On Health Workers In Indore