July 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola Could Miss Rest Of Euro 2020

Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola Could Miss Rest Of Euro 2020

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London

Agencies 03 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:40 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola Could Miss Rest Of Euro 2020
Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola covers his face after injuring during the Euro 2020, quarterfinal match against Belgium at at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on July 2, 2021.
AP Photo/Philipp Guelland, Pool Photo via AP
Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola Could Miss Rest Of Euro 2020
outlookindia.com
2021-07-03T22:40:32+05:30

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury.

Italy Profile | Football News

Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy's 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball.

The 28-year-old writes on Instagram: "Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible."

Italian media reports that Spinazzola has travelled to Rome for tests.

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Uruguay Vs Colombia, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Copa America 2021, 3rd Quarter-final

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Football Italy national football team EURO 2020 Football UEFA European Championship Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos