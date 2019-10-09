Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  It Is A Lie I Did Not Want Antoine Griezmann At Barcelona: Lionel Messi

It Is A Lie I Did Not Want Antoine Griezmann At Barcelona: Lionel Messi

Antoine Griezmann has struggled to adapt to life at Barcelona but Lionel Messi knows this can take time and is sure he will come good.

Omnisport 09 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
It Is A Lie I Did Not Want Antoine Griezmann At Barcelona: Lionel Messi
Griezmann has scored three times in seven LaLiga appearances
Getty Images
It Is A Lie I Did Not Want Antoine Griezmann At Barcelona: Lionel Messi
outlookindia.com
2019-10-09T15:48:17+0530

Lionel Messi has dismissed suggestions he did not want Barcelona to sign Antoine Griezmann as a "lie".

(Football News)

Griezmann joined the LaLiga champions in a long-anticipated €120million transfer ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Barca were also heavily linked with trying to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou but Messi insists a desire to be reunited with his former team-mate did not mean he was cold on the Griezmann deal.

"Obviously it is a lie that I did not want Griezmann," he told RAC 1.

"Last year I said he was one of the best and the best are always welcome. I also wanted Neymar to come for the same reason, because he is different - one of the best, and to have him here would have been important for our goals.

"But with Ney we had to look beyond sports, many parties did not want him to come [due to] everything that had happened."

Griezmann has scored three times in seven LaLiga appearances but struggled to hit the heights that made him one of the most sought-after players in the world while at Atletico Madrid.

He completed 90 minutes and failed to score in the three games in which Barca have dropped points in LaLiga this season, while he is without a Champions League goal and was an unused substitute for last weekend's 4-0 win over Sevilla.

The France international said Messi's early season calf injury and the fact neither player talks too much had made it "difficult" for them to establish a relationship.

Messi maintains there are no issues and knows adapting to Barcelona and the current interpretation of their famed style takes time.

"For any player who does not know the Barca method, coming from outside is very difficult," he added.

"Griezmann is an intelligent player, of great quality, and he will end up adapting."

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Football Sports
Next Story : India v South Africa: Mohammed Shami Understands His Role, Doesn't Need Push - Virat Kohli
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement