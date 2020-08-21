August 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL Outfit Hyderabad FC Join Hands With German Giants Borussia Dortmund

ISL Outfit Hyderabad FC Join Hands With German Giants Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund will focus on building and supporting Hyderabad FC on its academy structure as well as guiding the Indian club on coach education

PTI 21 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL Outfit Hyderabad FC Join Hands With German Giants Borussia Dortmund
BVB has similar partnerships with other clubs
Courtesy: hyderabadfc
ISL Outfit Hyderabad FC Join Hands With German Giants Borussia Dortmund
outlookindia.com
2020-08-21T09:49:09+05:30

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Hyderabad FC on Thursday entered into a new two-year partnership with German football giants Borussia Dortmund and at the heart of this association will be youth development. (More Football News)

Borussia Dortmund will focus on building and supporting HFC on its academy structure as well as guiding the Indian club on coach education.

The partnership will also include BVB's expertise in technology to drive innovation, enhance connectivity between the clubs, positively grow and expand its fan base.

Borussia Dortmund's managing director Carsten Cramer said, "This partnership comes at a quite challenging time for all of us during this COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows that sports and particularly football can unite people from all over the world."

Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner of Hyderabad FC said, "We, at Hyderabad, are committed to developing the football ecosystem in the region and our association with BVB will go a long way in helping us achieve success both on and off the pitch."

BVB has similar partnerships with Thai Premier League club Buriram United, Australia's NPL club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan.

Next Story >>

Indian Challenge Over At Prague Open

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Hyderabad FC Borussia Dortmund Indian Super League (ISL) Bundesliga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×