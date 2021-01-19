ISL Live Streaming, Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC: When And Where To Watch Match 64 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Hyderabad may have only have got a point against Indian Super League leaders Mumbai City FC in their previous game, but the result was important in more ways than one. (More Football News)



In what was one of their most difficult matches of the season, they put on a gritty display, registering their third clean sheet of the season, restricting Mumbai — a side that has scored the most this season — to a goalless draw. The Nizams could have also bagged the three points, had they converted their chances.



Now, after an improved performance against the Islanders, Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez will be hoping for more of the same from his side when they face bottom-placed Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Tuesday. A victory in their next game will put Hyderabad level against FC Goa, who currently sit third.



The last time these two sides met early in the season, Hyderabad got the better of an injury-marred Odisha side thanks to Aridane Santana's penalty. With form on their side, Hyderabad will start favorites again but Marquez is expecting a different challenge from Odisha this time around.



Odisha come into the game after a demoralizing loss against Chennaiyin FC – their 7th defeat of the season, which is also the most by any side. They only have six points in their kitty and anything less than a win on Tuesday would further dent their playoff hopes.



All you need to know about the Odisha FC Vs Hyderabad FC Goa match:



Match: 64th match of ISL 2020-21 between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC in Goa

Date: January 19 (Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa



Head-to-Head: The two sides have met thrice with Hyderabad winning two and Odisha winning one



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



Likely XIs:

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Konsham, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana.



Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh; Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai; Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Daniel Lahlimpuia, Nandhakumar Sekar; Diego Mauricio.

