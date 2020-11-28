ISL Live Streaming, Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC: When And Where To Watch Match 9 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

It's only been one match for them in the Indian Super League Season 7, but Hyderabad FC are already close to bettering their stats from last season. They've already got half the number of wins and one more clean sheet! But as they prepare to take on Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, coach Manuel Marquez knows it's important to build on their 1-0 win against Odisha. (More Football News)

“It’s important to start with the victory. But they (BFC) are a good team. We will play against one of the aspiring teams for the title and it will be a difficult game,” said Marquez.

Liston Colaco impressed for the Nizams coming on as a second-half substitute against Odisha and Marquez hinted the Goa-born could make it to the starting eleven. “There are possibilities of him (Liston) starting after what he did in the previous game. He is an important player for the team,” he said.

Bengaluru come into this game on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw against FC Goa. Coach Carles Cuadrat will be demanding an immediate response from his team after they wasted a two-goal lead in their first game.

“Against Hyderabad, we have another plan and I am sure all the players are important this season,” stated the Bengaluru coach, who added that his side had taken full advantage of six-day preparation period.

The presence of Joao Victor and Odei Onaindia in Hyderabad’s defence and custodian Subrata Paul, who has 27 clean sheets in ISL, will make it difficult for Bengaluru to score. The latter doesn't have the best scoring record against Hyderabad — they've only scored two goals in two games.

“We watched their victory against Odisha and there is no denying, they have a lot of positives. I am expecting a tough game with a team that has a lot to win and not so much to lose. It will be interesting” added Cuadrat.

While the former champions have no injury concerns ahead of the game, Francisco Sandaza will not be available for Hyderabad.

Head-to-head: They have met only twice, last season with Hyderabad FC making their ISL bow last season. The first-ever meeting ended in a draw in Hyderabad with Robin Singh's injury-time goal cancelling Sunil Chhetri's 2nd-minute strike. In the return leg, Nishu Kumar scored the lone goal to give Bengaluru all three points.

Season recap: All 11 teams have at least played one match, with latest entrants SC East Bengal losing to ATK Mohun Bagan in the league's first-ever Kolkata derby on Friday. Here are the results: Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United 1-0 Mumbai City, FC Goa 2-2 Bengaluru, Odisha FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur 1-2 Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa 0-1 Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters 2-2 NorthEast United, East Bengal 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan.

All you need to know about the Bengaluru FC Vs Hyderabad FC match:

Match: 9th match of ISL 2020-21 between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC.

Date: November 28 (Saturday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world.

Likely XIs:

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Kumam, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.

Hyderabad FC: Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Joao Victor, Ashish Rai, Adil Khan, Lluis Sastre, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Liston Colaco, Aridane Santana.

Squads:

Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma; Defenders - Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang; Midfielders - Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Khangebam; Forwards - Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip.

Head coach - Carles Cuadrat (Spain)

Hyderabad FC: Goalkeepers - Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte; Defenders - Chinglensana Konsham, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai; Midfielders - Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes; Forwards - Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

Head coach - Manuel Marquez Roca (Spain)

