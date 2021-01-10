ISL Live Streaming, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City: When And Where To Watch Match 55 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan face one of the toughest tests of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC in a keenly anticipated affair at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa. (More Football News)

The clash of the top two teams could set the tone for the second half of the season. Not only bragging rights are at stake, but the fight for top spot could get even feistier with Asian Champions League qualification the biggest incentive before the playoffs roll in.

READ: A Brewing Rivalry Of India's Heavyweights

Having scored 16 goals so far, Mumbai City have the best attack in the league with a goal conversion rate of 15.84%. They have scored in their last eight games. ATKMB undeniably have the best defense, having maintained seven clean sheets in nine games, and are yet to concede a goal from open play this season.

While the stats indicate the match would be a battle of attack against defence, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas brushed aside the claims.

"I don't think that Mumbai is a team that only attacks. They have good progressional play and counter-attacks. It's very difficult to stop their team because they always play forward but I don't think it's a match between attacking and defending because football is a game of attacking and defending. Both teams have transitions from one side to the other," he said.

“The importance of a match depends on the moment. Now, it's a match between the first and second teams. Maybe two or three weeks later, the match may not have the same importance but the idea is to play the same way,” he added.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera has kept his team unbeaten following a defeat on opening day. The real test for the Spaniard however awaits when he faces ATKMB who are also on a five-match unbeaten run.

However, Lobera felt that the match wouldn’t determine the course of the league and said, “I think it's going to be important but not a crucial game. It's just halfway and in this competition anything is possible. Anything can change in short time. Most important thing is now to keep our focus and improve our game,”

Though there are no injury concerns for the Spaniard, he will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh, who received his second red card of the season. But the coach has based his principles on team play over individual dependence.

“Jahouh is an important player for us but I have a very good squad and there cannot be excuses about this,” he said. “Most important for me is teamwork. It's not about individuality. We are good players but you need to work as a team.”

“When you finish one game, the next game is the most important game. The situation is the same for tomorrow. It's going to be difficult as we are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are doing a good job,” he said.

Head-to-head: This will be the first meeting. But the erstwhile ATK have faced Mumbai City 14 times in the ISL, and both sides have won five games each.

All you need to know about the ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City FC match:

Match: 55th match of ISL 2020-21 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City

Date: January 11 (Monday), 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Likely XIs:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder; Manvir Singh, Edu Garcia, David Williams; Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh; Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Thounajam, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

