ISL Live Streaming, ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch Match 36 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Two title favourites, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC, face off in match 36 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Monday. This is one of the marquee fixtures in the Indian football calendar, and expect a thriller with some of the hottest talents in the ISL lining up for a high-stakes clash. (More Football News)

As things stand, ATK Mohun Bagan -- an amalgamation of reigning I-League and ISL champions -- are second in the points table with four wins in six outings, while 2019 Champions Bengaluru are third with three wins from an equal number of outings.

ATKMB not only boast a strong attacking line-up, but they also one of the best defensive line-ups in the league. Bengaluru’s figures aren’t bad either. They are yet to taste a defeat in the campaign.

ATKMB coach Antonio Habas, well aware of the challenge that awaits for his side, has his sights set on nothing less than three points.

"I think it's impossible to win every match. The teams are more balanced and it's very difficult for all teams to keep on winning three points,” said Habas. "The idea in football is to get three points. I cannot play thinking about the possibility of drawing or losing."

ATKMB’s defenders have the most number of tackles in the league (233) and have also made the second-most clearances in the league (182).

"The idea is marking in the zone and closing down the spaces. You need space for crosses and to create moves. The idea is that the opponent doesn't find any space to attack,” said Habas.

"Bengaluru is a strong team. For us, three points are the same as in other matches but I know that Bengaluru vs ATK Mohun Bagan is an important match. We respect the opponent and 90 minutes will decide the match," he added.

Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat faces a huge task to maintain his unbeaten start against a ‘physical challenge’ from ATK Mohun Bagan.

“They (ATK Mohun Bagan) have a team with very tough players. We know about them; big bodies and playing with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players play as a compact unit and try to take advantage of counterattacks and open spaces,” explained Cuadrat.

“Habas' team was champion for a reason. They know how to defend and how to be dangerous in their attacks. That's what we have to try and avoid. We have to create enough chances to score because they are very good defensively, they have conceded the fewest goals so far. They employ a very good defensive structure and we will try to beat them,” he said.

Head-to-head: This will be their first meeting in the ISL.

All you need to know about the ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Bengaluru FC match:

Match: 36th match of ISL 2020-21 between ATK ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC

Date: December 21 (Monday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely XIs:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Brad Inman, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Benagluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Kumam, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra; Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri.

