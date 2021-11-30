Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller

The win helped Odisha FC move to the second spot in the 11-team Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 table with two wins in two. East Bengal are 10th after two defeats in three matches.

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller
Odisha FC players celebrate after scoring a goal against East Bengal in their ISL 2021-22 match in Vasco, Goa on November 30, 2021. | Courtesy: ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC Humble East Bengal 6-4 In Epic 10-goal Thriller
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T23:12:00+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 11:12 pm

Hector Rodas and Aridai Suarez scored a brace each as Odisha FC came from behind to beat SC East Bengal 6-4 in a thrilling Indian Super League match in Vasco, Goa on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Darren Sidoel (13th) opened the scoring for the Kolkata side with Semboi Haokip (80th) and Daniel Chima (90th, 90+2'P) also getting into the scoresheet.

However, goals from Hector Rodas (33rd, 40th), Javi Hernandez (45th), Aridai Suarez (71st, 90+4') and Isak Vanlalruatfela (82nd) helped the Bhubaneswar-based side notched up a thrilling win and equal ATK Mohun Bagan with six points on top of the table.

SC East Bengal started the proceedings. Veteran Raju Gaikwad in one of his signature long throw-ins delivered into the box. A mistimed clearance from the Odisha defence saw the ball put in space for Sidoel, who banged into the top-right corner of the net.

Odisha had the chance to equalise soon with Nandhakumar Sekar shooting wide. However, amends were made by defender Hector Rodas.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The former Levante man first nodded home a long freekick delivered from Javi where SC East Bengal defenders failed to mark Rodas' physical presence.

The same pair then linked up again for Odisha to take the lead. Javi's corner-kick was headed into the net by Rodas who left Raju Gaikwad for dead inside the box, making it 2-1.

It could have been a hat-trick for both Rodas and Javi in the goals and assists department but this time, Javi, the former ATK Mohun Bagan man, scored a high-quality Olympic goal, curving the ball past the goalkeeper's reach from the flag-kick before halftime.

While Javi never made it back onto the pitch post the break, Kiko Ramirez went for the offensive. Aridai Suarez and Jonathas were introduced with Mongil making way.

There was a triple change for the Kolkata side at the hour mark too. Chima, Mrcela and Amarjit were brought in, shuffling in fresh legs.

Aridai's ballistic freekick left Suvam Sen no chance as he started the second-half goal show. The first five goals in the match got delivered through set-pieces.

Semboi Haokip nodded in a second-half consolation, heading in a swerving delivery from Mohd Rafique.

But Isak, who came on as a substitute, also joined the party with a fine sharp strike.

Chima too got his first two goals in SC East Bengal colours in the dying embers of the game but Aridai delivered the final blow in a ten-game thriller.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) East Bengal Odisha FC Indian football Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

AUS Vs ENG: Jos Buttler Wants Second Day-night Test During England's Ashes Tour

Peng Shuai: European Union Wants 'Verifiable Proof' Chinese Tennis Player Is Safe

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan Clash With Mumbai City FC In Revenge Match

Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: India Vs Belgium, Quarterfinal - Preview

Omicron Scare: New Coronavirus Variant Hits Sports Just As They Were Nearing Normality

India's Tour Of South Africa On As Of Now, Says BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test: West Indies 69/1 After Dismissing Sri Lanka For 204 On Day 2

IPL 2022 Retention List: Rashid Khan Back In Mega Auction, KKR Retain Venkatesh Iyer, CSK Keep Ravindra Jadeja - Highlights

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Live In Action

Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Where To Watch PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen Live In Action

Omicron Impact: Three-Nation Cricket Series Cancelled In Namibia

Omicron Impact: Three-Nation Cricket Series Cancelled In Namibia

Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain, Quits United National Party

Arjuna Ranatunga, Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain, Quits United National Party

Omicron Scare: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble For Team India

Omicron Scare: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble For Team India

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement