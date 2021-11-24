Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Javi Hernandez Powers Odisha FC To Historic Victory Over Bengaluru FC

Javi Hernandez scored for Odisha FC in the 3rd and 51st minutes while Aridai Suarez sealed the deal with a late goal. This was also Odisha's Maiden win over Bengaluru in ISL.

ISL 2021-22: Javi Hernandez Powers Odisha FC To Historic Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Javier Hernandez celebrates after putting Odisha FC in front against Bengaluru FC in ISL 2021-22 on Wednesday. | ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Javi Hernandez Powers Odisha FC To Historic Victory Over Bengaluru FC
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T22:14:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 10:14 pm

Two early goals in either half and a late strike ensured Odisha FC register a comfortable 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 opener at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Javi Hernandez (3rd, 51st) led the charge for Odisha FC with a brace. While he rode some luck for his first goal, the second was nothing short of breathtaking from just outside the box. Alan Costa (21st) scored one for Bengaluru as Sunil Chhetri failed to convert a penalty kick.

Aridai Suarez (90 + 4') sealed the deal for Odisha with a sublime goal adding more sheen to the win. Interestingly, this is the first time Odisha FC have beaten the Bengaluru FC in the ISL. Bengaluru left Cleiton Silva on the bench while young Roshan Singh was given a run out at right-back.

Odisha lined up in a 4-3-3 formation with Kiko Ramirez's Spanish influence evident. It was a horrible start for India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who ventured out of his box in an attempt to clear a long punt from his counterpart Kamaljit Singh.

A comedy of errors ensued as his mistimed clearance fell right for Javi Hernandez who lobbed the ball over the keeper and defenders into the net for Odisha to draw first blood.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

Shell-shocked Bengaluru was still picking up the pieces after the opener when Jonathas, Odisha’s high-profile signing in the summer found Nandhakumar Sekar with a one-two but the latter squandered the opportunity with a tame shot in the 12th minute.

Odisha captain Hector Rodas had nodded the ball out for a corner kick which Roshan swung in from his left foot. Brazilian defender Alan Costa made use of his towering physique to rise the highest and head the ball into the net for the equaliser.

The former champions looked comfortable after their goal as the Odisha defence, led by Rodas was tested on multiple occasions before halftime but remained unscathed.

Five minutes into the second half, Jonathas was brought down by Udanta Singh on the edge of the box. Javi's left foot freekick left the entire Bengaluru wall for dead, as the Bhubaneswar side restored the lead.

Cleiton Silva was called upon and won a penalty at the hour mark. Sunil Chhetri stepped up only to be denied by the keeper but the follow-through, which was netted by Cleiton, was disallowed as he encroached the box before the shot was taken.

Bengaluru kept on pressing for an equaliser but that was not to be. Striker Prince Ibarra sliced a cross from Alan Costa over the bar as Sunil Chhetri struggled to mark his presence in the Odisha box.

It was then Spanish Aridai Suarez who piled on more misery on the Blues in the final minutes of the match with clinical strides and a deft touch to find the back of the net to seal the match for Odisha FC.

Odisha, who finished bottom last season start their campaign with an encouraging victory while Bengaluru, who have three points from two games, would like to go to the drawing board and focus on their defense

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sunil Chhetri Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Odisha FC Bengaluru FC Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: France Stun Defending Champs India Despite Sanjay Hat-trick

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup: France Stun Defending Champs India Despite Sanjay Hat-trick

Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove His Red-Ball Credentials in First IND Vs NZ Test At Kanpur

Ashes 2021-22: Australian Troy Cooley To Work As Consultant With England Pace Bowlers

SL Vs WI, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis’ 4/17 Puts Sri Lanka Close To Victory Against West Indies In Galle

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Arrest Norwegian Journalists Reporting On Migrant Labour Camps

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Rises To 5th Spot, Suryakumar Yadav Jumps 24 Places

Lungi Ngidi, South Africa Pacer, Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of ODI Series Vs Netherlands

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Banks On Inexperienced Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sex-Tape Case: Karim Benzema Handed 1-Year Suspended Jail Sentence

Sex-Tape Case: Karim Benzema Handed 1-Year Suspended Jail Sentence

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Contribution Doesn't mean Scoring 100 In Each Game, Says Ajinkya Rahane

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Contribution Doesn't mean Scoring 100 In Each Game, Says Ajinkya Rahane

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Pacer Kyle Jamieson Upbeat For Different Challenge In India

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Pacer Kyle Jamieson Upbeat For Different Challenge In India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: All Eyes On Ajinkya Rahane As ‘Second-String’ India Take On New Zealand

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: All Eyes On Ajinkya Rahane As ‘Second-String’ India Take On New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement