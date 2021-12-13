Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Five-Star Hyderabad FC Thrash NorthEast United To Jump Into Second Spot

Chinglensana Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Aniket Jadhav and Javier Siverio got their names on the scoresheet for Hyderabad FC. They are just two points behind ISL 2021-22 leaders Mumbai City FC.

Bartholomew Ogbeche celebrates after one of his goals against NorthEast United FC in ISL 2021-22 on Monday. | ISL

2021-12-13T23:19:39+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:19 pm

Hyderabad FC jumped to the second spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 standings after a commanding 5-1 win over NorthEast United FC in Bambolim on Monday. (More Football News)

Chinglensana Singh (12th) opened the scoring while a brace from Bartholomew Ogbeche (27th, 78th) sunk one of his former clubs. Substitutes Aniket Jadhav (90th) and Javier Siverio (90+3) joined the party late.

Laldanmawia Ralte (43rd), a Hyderabad FC player himself until this summer, scored for the Highlanders. With 10 points in their kitty, Hyderabad FC trail leaders Mumbai City by just two points. NorthEast faced their fourth defeat in six games, leaving them at 10th on the table with just four points.

A fit-again Edu Garcia’s inclusion in the starting XI proved to be an inspired move for Hyderabad FC. A freekick in the 10th minute sailed over the bar but, another set-piece moments, later did the trick. Chinglensana Singh scored his first ISL goal, courtesy Garcia’s free-kick that hit the upright initially.

Goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was caught ball-watching and defenders out of position when the Manipur-born defender slotted home from the rebound. With the deadlock broken, Hyderabad egged on for a second. An unmarked Ogbeche missed the easiest of chances after build-up play from the right flank was fed off by an Ashis Rai cross.

The Nigerian made amends immediately. Garcia was in the thick of things again as he lobbed the ball into space for Ogbeche who ran past the defenders to collect it and smash the ball into the net with his left foot.

Danmawia had no qualms in punishing his former side as he turned fox in the box. It was Tondonba's long throw-in that resulted in a goal-mouth melee. Suhair's shot was blocked but not cleared and NorthEast had the Mizo winger half the deficit.

NorthEast shortly looked enterprising after the change of ends. Substitute Lalkhawpuimawia attempted an ambitious bicycle kick and Danmawia's header from Joe Zoherliana's cross went over.

Marquez made a host of changes, bringing in fresh legs but it was an almost solo effort from Ogbeche to seal the third goal as he left Santana for dead, swiveled, and blazed a shot from a range that the keeper had no chance against.

Siverio first assisted and then scored in the dying moments of the game as Aniket Jadhav, another introduction from the bench, too got his first goal for the club. 

Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Hyderabad FC NorthEast United FC
