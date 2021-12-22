Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad Aim To Continue Unbeaten Streak Against East Bengal

A win against East Bengal will send high-flying Hyderabad FC within touching distance of ISL 2021-22 leaders Mumbai City FC. Mumbai are on 14 points while Hyderabad are placed fourth at 11 points.

ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad Aim To Continue Unbeaten Streak Against East Bengal
East Bengal players during their training session ahead of the clash against Hyderabad FC in ISL 2021-22. | ISL

Trending

ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad Aim To Continue Unbeaten Streak Against East Bengal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T21:36:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 9:36 pm

A confident Hyderabad FC will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and bridge the gap on leaders Mumbai City FC when they take on wooden spooners East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Bambolim on Thursday. (More Football News)

Hyderabad are on a five-match unbeaten streak, the joint longest unbeaten streak this season along with Kerala Blasters. They have a game in hand and with a win against lowly East Bengal, they can move to the second spot with 14 points, one adrift of Mumbai who have 15 from seven matches.

The Nizams have looked one of the most balanced sides this season with attack and defence clicking in tandem. Australian forward Joel Chianese has been impactful for Hyderabad chipping in with one goal and two assists in 282 minutes this season.

Chianese has played as the second striker behind Bart Ogbeche and has rotated with Edu Garcia for a place in the starting XI. Hyderabad have conceded five goals in six league games this season, they boast the second-best defensive record in the league after Chennaiyin FC. Manolo Marquez will know all too well that this is their best opportunity to cut the gap at the top of the heap.

In East Bengal, they have a side who are on an 11-match winless streak (4 matches last season and 7 matches this season). East Bengal are a different story altogether. Jose Manuel Diaz’s men are at the foot of the table with three points from seven engagements.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

They lost 0-2 to NorthEast United FC in their last encounter and also saw their best player, Antonio Perosevic, sent off. Centre back Franjo Prce also picked up a knock in the last game and Darren Sidoel is already nursing an injury.

The red and gold army are also without Jackichand Singh and Ankit Mukherjee which doesn't help their cause. East Bengal have been very poor defensively and have also lacked teeth in attack. Daniel Chima Chukwu has not lived up to his hype so far and the team cut a sorry figure in the second half against NorthEast United, who themselves haven’t looked great.

Tags

PTI Goa Football Indian Super League (ISL) Hyderabad FC East Bengal Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Kapil Dev Salutes 1983 Cricket World Cup-Winning Team, Calls His Devils ‘Special Characters’

Kapil Dev Salutes 1983 Cricket World Cup-Winning Team, Calls His Devils ‘Special Characters’

SA Vs IND: Bonfires, Barbecues Keep India Happy As Cricket South Africa Pull Out All Stops To Keep COVID At Bay

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jaydev Unadkat-Led Saurashtra Set Up Tamil Nadu Date In Semifinals

Vijay Hazare Trophy: All-Round Services Beat Kerala By Seven Wickets To Sail Into Semifinals

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Pip Pakistan 4-3 In Thriller To Clinch Bronze Medal

Bengaluru Likely To Host Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction On February 7 And 8

Pakistan Cricketer Abid Ali Undergoes Angioplasty Day After Being Rushed To Hospital

Yasir Shah’s Name In Rape FIR ‘Not Good’ For Pakistan Cricket: PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips To Seventh Among Batsmen, Marnus Labuschagne Is New No.1

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli Slips To Seventh Among Batsmen, Marnus Labuschagne Is New No.1

IPL 2022: Sanjiv Goenka-Owned Lucknow Franchise Ropes In Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

IPL 2022: Sanjiv Goenka-Owned Lucknow Franchise Ropes In Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze - Highlights

IND Vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2021: India Beat Pakistan 4-3 To Claim Bronze - Highlights

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Crash: Nicholas Latifi Receives Death Threats Post Chaotic F1 Finale

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Crash: Nicholas Latifi Receives Death Threats Post Chaotic F1 Finale

Read More from Outlook

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Outlook Web Desk / On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority prohibited Christmas or New Year gatherings amid Omicron scare, even as fresh Covid-19 cases spiked to 125.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement