Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Record Classic 4-2 Win Against NorthEast United

Bengaluru FC were helped by goals from Cleiton Silva, Jayesh Rane, Prince Ibarra and an own goal from Mashoor Shereef against NorthEast United United FC in ISL 2021-22.

Bengaluru FC's Cleiton Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal against NorthEast United in ISL 2021-22 on Saturday. | ISL

2021-11-20T22:41:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 10:41 pm

Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United FC 4-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League (ISL) match that saw six different players scoring goals in Bambolim on Saturday. (More Football News)

Cleiton Silva (14th minute), Jayesh Rane (42nd) and Prince Ibarra (81st) provided the fireworks for Bengaluru FC, while Deshorn Brown (17th), Mathias Coureur (25th) scored for the Highlanders along with Mashoor Shereef (22nd), who unfortunately found his own net.

Former Bengaluru man Deshorn Brown almost provided the opener of the night with an acrobatic attempt in the very first minute. NorthEast United looked dominant in the opening exchanges but the game opened up right around the quarter-hour mark.

An entertaining 11 minutes ensued with four goals, two at either end. First up, Brazilian target man Silva made most of Udanta Singh's build-up play, to leave NorthEast defenders high and dry with a fine goal.

Three minutes later, Brown was to have his say in the game. VP Suhair, on the left flank, brilliantly found Brown who, with a controlled first touch, smashed into the net to draw level.

NorthEast then shot themselves in the foot. Ashique Kuruniyan lobbed the ball in from range and it rebounded off the crossbar and came back into play. Mashoor Shereef, instead of clearing it, scored an own goal.

On the other end, new signing Mathias Coureur made amends for his teammate. Suhair yet again set up the move for Coureur to slot it in on the second time of asking, equalising for the second time in the night.

Sunil Chhetri, desperate to get into the act, squandered a chance but it was Jayesh Rane right before half-time who drove down a left-footer to bring up the fifth goal of the game. NorthEast looked visibly second-best after the break. Chhetri missed an easy chance before Sehnaj Singh was brought in by Khalid Jamil, who looked to the bench for the experience.

The game descended into a tactical battle with multiple substitutions from both sides, hampering the flow of the match later on. There was one bit left, where Alan Costa's long ball found Prince Ibarra, who cut in and finished with style.

Bengaluru managed to hold on to the lead to secure all three points.

PTI Goa Football Bengaluru FC NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL) Sports
