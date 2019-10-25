Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  ISL 2019-20, Match 6: Five-Star ATK Make Mockery Of Hyderabad

ISL 2019-20, Match 6: Five-Star ATK Make Mockery Of Hyderabad

Two-time champions ATK thrashes Indian Super League (ISL) newbies Hyderabad FC 5-0 at Salt Lake Stadium to return to winning ways in emphatic fashion after suffering a 1-2 reversal in their opening game against Kerala Blasters on the opening day of the new season

PTI 25 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
ISL 2019-20, Match 6: Five-Star ATK Make Mockery Of Hyderabad
ATK's Michael Soosairaj in action against Hyderabad FC in their ISL match at Kolkata.
PTI Photo
ISL 2019-20, Match 6: Five-Star ATK Make Mockery Of Hyderabad
outlookindia.com
2019-10-25T22:16:05+0530

Former champions ATK got off to a flying start at home, banging in five goals past debutants Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League clash at the Salt Lake Stadium at Kolkata on Friday.

Highlights | ATK Team PreviewFootball News

ATK probably sealed the deal in the first 45 minutes itself taking a 3-0 lead with David Williams scoring a brace in the 25th and 44th minutes.

ATK's star Fijian recruit Roy Krishna also got his name on the scoresheet with a goal in the 27th minute before Edu Garcia completed the humiliation, striking twice in the 88th and 90th minutes.

The Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side thus returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion after suffering a 1-2 reversal in their opening game in Kerala on October 20.

The home side pressed hard from the start and it was Michael Soosairaj who returned unlucky in the 19th minute when his shot ricochetted off the far post from 15-yards out.

Finally, they got a well-deserved lead when Javier Hernandez slided an excellent through ball towards Williams, who took one touch and then beat the goalkeeper to give ATK the lead in the 25th minute.

Putting them in total control, Roy Krishna got the second when Williams came down the left flank to set up the goal.

Inducted in place of the disbanded Pune FC, Hyderabad were punished for playing too open and conceded a third goal before the break.

It was Jayesh Rane who played a through ball to Williams straight down the middle and the latter made a clean move to bring up his second goal, beating the goalkeeper.

It was left for Edu Garcia to come into the act as he struck a double with two minutes left on the clock to give ATK a stupendous start at home.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Kolkata Indian Super League (ISL) ATK Hyderabad FC Football Sports
Next Story : Vijay Hazare Trophy: Abhimanyu Mithun, KL Rahul Help Karnataka Beat Tamil Nadu In Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement