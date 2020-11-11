IPL To Welcome Ninth Team From 2021?

The 2021 Indian Premier League could see the entry of a ninth team, according to a report. The IPL, since its inception in 2008, has always been an eight-tournament but that could change.



If a report in the Indian Express is to be believed, a team based out of Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, could be the ninth team.



Given the fact that the BCCI secretary Jay Shah is from Gujarat and his father and Union Home minister Amit Shah has been the boss of Gujarat Cricket Association, an IPL team from Ahmedabad is quite a strong possibility.



It has been reported that the franchises have more or less agreed to welcome an extra team. And there is interest from a corporate giant to own the team too.



It may be recalled that IPL did have a team from Gujarat.



When Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned from the IPL for two seasons (2016 and 2017) due to corruption, Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant were included.



Gujarat Lions were based in Rajkot and led by Suresh Raina. Both Lions and RPS were disbanded because IPL had had to have only eight teams.



It is also learnt that IPL auctions will happen early 2021.



The tournament is expected to be played in its traditional March-April-May window in India. In case of COVID, UAE remains a strong choice after successfully staging the 2020 edition.

