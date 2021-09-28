IPL 2021: ‘Unable To Win Big Moments Cost RR’, Says All-rounder Chris Morris

Star all-rounder Chris Morris said the inability to win the big moments of a game has cost Rajasthan Royals (RR) dearly after the former champions suffered a seven-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2021. (More Cricket News)

“Look, at the moment we are not performing in the big moments of the game, when the big moments come either we are batting or bowling, I don’t think we are winning them,” Morris said at the post-match press conference on Monday night.

Opener Jason Roy and skipper Kane Williamson struck confident half-centuries to guide SRH to a comfortable win over RR, who are still in the playoff race.

(IPL 2021 POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES )

“There was a very big moment in our first game, which we won in the last over. But apart from that we haven’t, by any means, played our best cricket. I thought our first half from the last game was really really good and we were outdone by Delhi (Capitals) bowling attack.

“We should pull up our socks a little-bit when big moments in the game (come),” he said. The loss also meant RR has slipped to the sixth spot in the pecking order with eight points from 10 games. Asked if their playoff chances have become tougher after last night’s loss, Morris replied, ‘Absolutely’.

“I think there are four teams that are vying for probably that last playoff spot and some seriously good teams that are vying for it. That is very tough. Listen it is the best tournament in the world, it is the toughest tournament in the world and it has got world-class players in it, so every game is going to be tough,” added the South African.

Morris said RR now will need to grab every single point to push their case. “It is crunch time now. It is pretty simple, we need to start stringing some important results together and like I keep saying win big moments in the game. We need to grab every single point that we possibly can now to push for that last spot,” he said.

RR will take on a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.