IPL 2021 To Start With Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore In Chennai?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to kick-off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition in Chennai on April 9, according to well-placed BCCI sources. The full schedule of the world's richest T20 tournament is expected to be released soon. (More Cricket News)

According to internal discussions, six cities, including Mumbai, have been shortlisted to host the 56 league matches till the playoffs. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final on May 30.

The 56 matches have been divided in three batches of 20,16 and 20.

READ: Three Franchises Object To BCCI’s Decision On Venues

Chennai and Mumbai will host the first set of 20 games. The caravan moves to Delhi and Ahmedabad, which will stage 16 matches between them.

Kolkata and Bangalore will share the last bunch of 20 matches before the playoffs move back to Ahmedabad again.

Mumbai remains a doubtful venue because of the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. MI's home city was initially chosen as a single venue, but COVID seems to be playing spoilsport again.

ALSO READ: IPL Can Initially Avoid Crowds - Wadia

Most of the venues chosen for IPL 2021 have hosted domestic or international matches recently.

Chennai and Ahmedabad hosted the four-Test series between India and England. The limited-overs series matches between the two nations will be played in Ahmedabad and Pune.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine