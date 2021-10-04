Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’

The incident happened in the eighth over of the RCB innings when Srinivasan gave Devdutt Padikkal out off the bowling of PBKS spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’
The Ultraedge clearly shows that the ball had touched Devdutt Padikkal's bat against PBKS in an IPL 2021 encounter. | Twitter

Trending

IPL 2021: Third Umpire Srinivasan’s Poor Decision Sparks Fury, Formers Demand ‘Sacking’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T14:04:28+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 2:04 pm

The poor quality of Indian domestic umpires was exposed badly when unheralded TV official Krishnamachari Srinivasan failed to spot a clear spike on DRS after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal sneaked a Ravi Bishnoi delivery to Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul behind the stumps in an IPL 2021 match on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

There were calls for his ‘sacking’ from former cricketers, including Scott Styris and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who termed the error ‘unforgivable’.

HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS | SCHEDULE

The incident happened in the eighth over when Padikkal went for a reverse sweep and was caught behind. The on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan ruled not out and it was referred to the third umpire.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

While the snicko showed a clear spike off the gloves, Srinivasan, who looked edgy and under-confident while taking mist decisions, to everyone’s surprise ruled it not out as well. Padikkal was batting on 35 and added five more runs to the total while Punjab lost by six runs.

An angry Rahul was seen talking to the umpire about how the spike was overlooked. It could be said that Srinivasan’s decision could have been instrumental in final context and it is there to be seen if he gets any other assignment.

“Terrible umpiring, mistakes like that is unforgivable with so much technology and help these days,” Srikkanth tweeted. “Sack the 3rd umpire immediately. What a joke,” Styris said. “How was that Not Out??,” wondered Aakash Chopra.

Tags

PTI KL Rahul K. Srikkanth Devdutt Padikkal UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

London Marathon: Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei Emerge Triumphant

London Marathon: Sisay Lemma, Joyciline Jepkosgei Emerge Triumphant

Nations League: Moise Kean, Davide Calabria Added In Italy Squad As replacements

‘Important For Us Not To Overreact, Overcorrect’, Says Kane Williamson After KKR Loss

Out-Of-Form KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan Hopes To Do Justice Soon In IPL 2021 Business End

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt Hand Bayern Munich First Loss Under Julian Nagelsmann

EPL: Manchester City Hold Liverpool 2-2 Despite Mohamed Salah Brilliance

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Smriti Mandhana Feels 'Lucky To Survive' On 80 With A ‘No-Ball’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Maxwell, Chahal Star In RCB's passage into IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Advertisement

More from Sports

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

‘I Need To Learn From MS Dhoni On How To Win A Toss’, Says IND-W Captain Mithali Raj

La Liga: Espanyol End Real Madrid’s 25-Game Unbeaten Streak With 2-1 Victory

La Liga: Espanyol End Real Madrid’s 25-Game Unbeaten Streak With 2-1 Victory

SAFF Football Championship: Full Schedule And Watch Live Streaming Of India's Matches

SAFF Football Championship: Full Schedule And Watch Live Streaming Of India's Matches

Sachin Tendulkar's Name In Pandora Papers As Leak Exposes Murky Financial Secrets Of World's Super Rich

Sachin Tendulkar's Name In Pandora Papers As Leak Exposes Murky Financial Secrets Of World's Super Rich

Read More from Outlook

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

Sachin Tendulkar Among World's Super Rich Named In Pandora Papers

PTI / Sachin Tendulkar’s attorney reportedly said the 'cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities.'

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Lucknow Airport Told To Bar Chattisgarh CM From Entering, Akhilesh Yadav Detained

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Lucknow Airport Told To Bar Chattisgarh CM From Entering, Akhilesh Yadav Detained

Outlook Web Desk / In light of the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav has been detained, Chattisgarh CM and Punjab's Dy CM have been barred from not entering into the state.

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

I Stand With SRK: Salman Khan Visits Mannat, Pooja Bhatt And Others Extend Support After Aryan's Arrest

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Saffronisation Of Education? RSS Says Its Schools Imbibe Indian Values In Students

Preetha Nair / Shapers of syllabi in the rapidly expanding RSS-backed schools dismiss criticism, say their emphasis is on long-neglected, ancient Indian knowledge and value systems.

Advertisement