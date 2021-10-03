IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat

Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs PBKS in Sharjah. Punjab Kings must win to remain in contention for a last-four berth
Punjab Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore are 0 for 0 with 20.0 overs left
If RCB win today, they will move to 16 points and virtually seal the third playoff spot. If PBKS goes over the line, they will enter top four displacing KKR to fifth.
KL Rahul (PBKS): Not disappointed at losing the toss as we wanted to bowl first. We have three changes in our side. Fabian Allen is injured, so Harpreet Brar comes in. Sarfaraz Khan is in for Deepak Hooda. Moises Henriques in for Nathan Ellis.
Virat Kohli (RCB): We will bat first. The wicket looks nice and hard. No changes in our side.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and will bat first.
The conditions have really cooled down and there is quite a lot of breeze. The boundary on one side is huge. The par score on this wicket is going to be something around 130, says Mathew Hayden.
With Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians both losing on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking good to win a knockout berth and beating Punjab Kings in Sharjah Sunday afternoon will only enhance their endeavour. But Punjab Kings have a new spring in their feet having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday and seem to have sorted out their middle-order problems. Punjab Kings (10 points from 12 matches) are sitting fifth in the IPL 2021 points table. They are level with No. 4 KKR but have an inferior run-rate. PBKS have the arsenal to overturn their run-rate with skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in good form. Fabian Allen and Shahrukh Khan looked good in the last match and in the absence of Chris Gayle, they should play a crucial role with the bat against RCB. Mohammad Shami, ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh have been bowling well but will be up against a formidable RCB batting line-up where Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Glen Maxwell have all scored runs. RCB have 14 points from 11 matches and a win today will help them retain their No. 3 position. Follow live crickets scores of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings here.
