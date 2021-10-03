IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS, Live Cricket Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore Opt To Bat

Stat If RCB win today, they will move to 16 points and virtually seal the third playoff spot. If PBKS goes over the line, they will enter top four displacing KKR to fifth.

Captains Speak KL Rahul (PBKS): Not disappointed at losing the toss as we wanted to bowl first. We have three changes in our side. Fabian Allen is injured, so Harpreet Brar comes in. Sarfaraz Khan is in for Deepak Hooda. Moises Henriques in for Nathan Ellis. Virat Kohli (RCB): We will bat first. The wicket looks nice and hard. No changes in our side.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Toss Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and will bat first.

Pitch Report The conditions have really cooled down and there is quite a lot of breeze. The boundary on one side is huge. The par score on this wicket is going to be something around 130, says Mathew Hayden.