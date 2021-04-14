IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans After Kolkata Knight Riders' Shocking Loss To Mumbai Indians - Reactions

Hours after Kolkata Knight Riders' shocking defeat to Mumbai Indians in the 5th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday, Bollywood superstar and team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan tendered an apology to all the fans.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

Chasing a target of 152 runs in Chennai, KKR looked on course for an easy win and break the jinx against Mumbai Indians. Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33) tore into the Mumbai Indians attack with an opening stand of 72, only for KKR to subside meekly from a position of strength to a final score of 142-7, with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (4-27) chipping away at the top order before Trent Boult (2-27) sealed the deal by removing Andre Russell and Pat Cummins in the final over.

Russell had earlier cleaned up the Mumbai Indians' tail for career-best figures of 5-15 but was unable to finish the job with the bat as KKR slumped to a dramatic 10-run defeat at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Summing up the match, SRK tweeted: "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!"

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

Commentator Harsha Bhogle, former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Michael Vaughan, RP Singh, Lisa Sthalekar and others also took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Brilliant at the end from #MI. But #KKR those last few overs??? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021

MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija.

To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from @mipaltan .#MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/dIdd603wKL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2021

What champion sides are made of showed by @mipaltan again.brilliant come back in the game. Top win — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 13, 2021

Is there a better IPL captain than #RohithSharma under pressure and I am not talking about 5 trophies. Incredibly #MumbaiIndians Unbelievable game #KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR — R P Singh à¤°à¥Âà¤¦à¥Âà¤° à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¤¤à¤¾à¤ª à¤¸à¤¿à¤Âà¤¹ (@rpsingh) April 13, 2021

Well they haven’t won 5 titles if they don’t believe they can win from anywhere. Chahar - take a bow, Bumrah outstanding and Boult adding the finishing touches. #MI are away in this edition of #IPL2021 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 13, 2021

For the record, this was MI's 22nd win against KKR in 28 meetings. KKR have won six times, with the latest coming in 2019. MI have completed league doubles in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 seasons. KKR did a league double in this fixture in 2014.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by the same margin to open their IPL 2021 campaign with a win. They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Sunday (April 18).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine