April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans After Kolkata Knight Riders' Shocking Loss To Mumbai Indians - Reactions

IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans After Kolkata Knight Riders' Shocking Loss To Mumbai Indians - Reactions

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a 10-run defeat from a winning position on Tuesday to hand Mumbai Indians their 22nd victory in 28 meetings in IPL

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans After Kolkata Knight Riders' Shocking Loss To Mumbai Indians - Reactions
Shahrukh Khan, owner of Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2020 cricket match against Chennai Super Kings, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI
IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Fans After Kolkata Knight Riders' Shocking Loss To Mumbai Indians - Reactions
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T11:50:57+05:30

Hours after Kolkata Knight Riders' shocking defeat to Mumbai Indians in the 5th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday, Bollywood superstar and team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan tendered an apology to all the fans.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table

Chasing a target of 152 runs in Chennai, KKR looked on course for an easy win and break the jinx against Mumbai Indians. Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33) tore into the Mumbai Indians attack with an opening stand of 72, only for KKR to subside meekly from a position of strength to a final score of 142-7, with leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (4-27) chipping away at the top order before Trent Boult (2-27) sealed the deal by removing Andre Russell and Pat Cummins in the final over.

Russell had earlier cleaned up the Mumbai Indians' tail for career-best figures of 5-15 but was unable to finish the job with the bat as KKR slumped to a dramatic 10-run defeat at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Summing up the match, SRK tweeted: "Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!"

Commentator Harsha Bhogle, former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Michael Vaughan, RP Singh, Lisa Sthalekar and others also took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

For the record, this was MI's 22nd win against KKR in 28 meetings. KKR have won six times, with the latest coming in 2019. MI have completed league doubles in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 seasons. KKR did a league double in this fixture in 2014.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by the same margin to open their IPL 2021 campaign with a win. They next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same venue on Sunday (April 18).

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PSG Not Champions League Favourites, Insists Mauricio Pochettino

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Mumbai Indians (MI) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos