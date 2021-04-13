Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Have Old Scars To Settle Against MI

Mumbai Indians may be poor starters, the defending champions lost their IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but they have a fantastic record against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. MI have won 21 of the last 27 completed T20 matches against KKR and if statistics are any yardstick, Rohit Sharma's men start favourites against Eoin Morgan's team at the Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday. KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in their first match and Morgan will be pleased with the way Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi batted with freedom. But what KKR will really count on tonight will be the ability of a Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan to contain the powerful Mumbai batting line-up in the middle overs. Quinton de Kock's quarantine is over and is available for selection. If the South African opener comes in, then Chris Lynn might need to sit out. The Australian top-scored in the MI vs RCB season opener with a 49. MI's bowling has been strengthened by the inclusion of the tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen. The South African all-rounder was impressive in his debut match, taking 2 for 28. KKR will be wary of MI's pace attack that also boasts of a Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Can KKR pull one back against MI? Get live cricket scores of KKR vs MI here.

