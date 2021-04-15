April 15, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Live Cricket Scores: Can Sanju Samson Be RR's David Today?

IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Live Cricket Scores: Can Sanju Samson Be RR's David Today?

Rajasthan Royals look for their first win in IPL 2021 while Delhi Capitals want to carry forward their winning momentum. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs DC here.

15 April 2021
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Live Cricket Scores: Can Sanju Samson Be RR's David Today?
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals suffered a heart-breaking last-ball defeat against Punjab Kings in their first IPL 2021 match. Can RR get the better of Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Mumbai tonight? Follow live cricket scores of RR vs DC here.
IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Live Cricket Scores: Can Sanju Samson Be RR's David Today?
2021-04-15T18:13:21+05:30

The match-up between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is one of India's best talents in the overs-limited format of the game. Nobody epitomises this better than DC skipper Rishabh Pant, who has excelled in all formats of the game and the critics are going ga-ga over the wicket-keeper-batsman. Sanju Samson did everything against Punjab Kings on April 12 but win the match for RR. Samson's 63-ball 119 was truly a memorable knock but he couldn't get RR over the last as his final stroke did not fetch the four runs needed for a tie! Both RR and DC have exciting young players. Prithvi Shaw has started beautifully for Delhi and so have Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube for Rajasthan. But players like Parag and Dube have to build those important partnerships to make the difference at the end. Minus Ben Stokes, RR will miss the Englishman's all-round abilities but that will open the door for South African David Miller, who once had the nickname 'Killer Miller' for his powerful batting. It is time to salvage that reputation for Miller. DC look stronger on paper. Clearly in terms of balance, DC are one of the best sides in the tournament and Kagiso Rabada's availability makes them more lethal. Get live cricket scores of RR vs DC here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)


Rishabh Pant Sanju Samson David Miller Shikhar Dhawan Chris Morris Mumbai Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021

