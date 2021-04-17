IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Cricket Scores: Middle-Order Blues For SRH

Mumbai Indians may be five-time champions and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the title just once, but the teams are equally matched if IPL head-to-head record is any yardstick. Honours have been equal in the16 matches played between MI and SRH and Saturday's game in Chennai could see a close contest with spinners like Rahul Chahar and Rashid Khan calling the shots. The back-to-back defeats in IPL 2021 have exposed SRH's brittle middle-order and Wriddhiman Saha's failure at the top has only compounded woes. Kane Williamson's ability to hold the middle-order together is being missed. David Warner, one short of a 50 half-centuries, is yet to show his full potential. Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey have been bright spots but a lot is required from Jason Holder and Vijay Shankar. Mumbai Indians, with a win and a loss, look far more settled. There is so much variety in this team that Rohit Sharma has several match-winners to bank on. Ishan Kishan will be playing is 100th T20 match tonight and how the versatile Rashid Khan keeps him and the free-scoring Suryakumar Yadav in check will be interesting to see. Get here live cricket scores of MI vs SRH.

