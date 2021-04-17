April 17, 2021
IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Live Cricket Scores: Middle-Order Blues For SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad are winless after two matches while Mumbai Indians have a couple of points to show. Get here live cricket scores of tonight's MI vs SRH in Chennai.

17 April 2021
SRH skipper David Warner is one short of 50 IPL fifties while MI's Rohit Sharma is 28 runs short of 4,000 T20 runs as captain. Follow here live cricket scores of MI vs CSK in Chennai on Saturday.
Mumbai Indians may be five-time champions and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the title just once, but the teams are equally matched if IPL head-to-head record is any yardstick. Honours have been equal in the16 matches played between MI and SRH and Saturday's game in Chennai could see a close contest with spinners like Rahul Chahar and Rashid Khan calling the shots. The back-to-back defeats in IPL 2021 have exposed SRH's brittle middle-order and Wriddhiman Saha's failure at the top has only compounded woes. Kane Williamson's ability to hold the middle-order together is being missed. David Warner, one short of a 50 half-centuries, is yet to show his full potential. Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey have been bright spots but a lot is required from Jason Holder and Vijay Shankar. Mumbai Indians, with a win and a loss, look far more settled. There is so much variety in this team that Rohit Sharma has several match-winners to bank on. Ishan Kishan will be playing is 100th T20 match tonight and how the versatile Rashid Khan keeps him and the free-scoring Suryakumar Yadav in check will be interesting to see. Get here live cricket scores of MI vs SRH.

