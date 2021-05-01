May 01, 2021
Poshan
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Hardik, Krunal Pandya To Donate Oxygen Concentrators In Rural Areas For COVID-19 Battle

India is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic with cases rising rapidly, the crisis compounded by shortage of some crucial medicines and oxygen supplies.

PTI 01 May 2021
Talking ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya said his family including Krunal, had been looking for ways to help those in need.
2021-05-01T20:49:17+05:30

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday announced that his entire family, including brother Krunal, will donate 200 oxygen concentrators to help the rural areas of the country fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic. 

Talking ahead of his team's match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Hardik said his family had been looking for ways to help those in need.

"Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle," Hardik said.

"Krunal, myself and my mother -- basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support," he added.

The country recorded over four lakh cases since Friday.

"We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," Hardik added.

Several cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Jaydev Undakat, Australians Pat Cummins and Brett Lee, and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran also stepped up to help in the fight against COVID-19.

IPL sides are also pitching in. Rajasthan Royals have raised 7.5 crore while Delhi Capitals contributed Rs 1.5 crore for the cause.

Outlook Videos