Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Battle Of Heavyweight All-Rounders

Saturday's mouth-watering IPL 2021 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will see some the best all-rounders in T20 cricket clashing at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla. Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have been a solid part of CSK's unbeaten five-match streak this season and will face some serious challenge from the Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal -- and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai threesome are yet to fully bloom in IPL 2021 and given the fact that they are all big match players, the defending champions could see them making a significant contribution. Both CSK and MI are coming off emphatic wins at Kotla. Interestingly, both team chased identical scores - 172 - and won by identical margins - seven wickets. Chennai Super Kings are on top of the table and have played like a team in almost every game. Faf du Plessis and young Ruturaj Gaikwad have given CSK great starts and the middle-order has taken that momentum forward. It's not been the case with MI this season. Quinton de Kock scored his first fifty in five IPL 2021 games in the last match against Rajasthan Royals and skipper Rohit Sharma needs to fire too. But that will not be easy against a capable CSK pace attack that has been very effective in the powerplay. Follow live cricket scores of MI vs CSK here.

