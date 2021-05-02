IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals To Bowl First, Dawid Malan To Debut For Punjab Kings

Lurking just two points behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings will back themselves to win two good points against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad tonight and stay in contention for a berth in the playoffs. This is the second time in a month that Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are clashing in IPL 2021. DC had won the first leg by six wickets and 10 balls remaining in the first leg. PBKS will have extra belief after stunning high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match. Punjab Kings suffered a huge blow after KL Rahul was ruled out for this match due to appendicitis. The team is slated be led by Mayank Agarwal in Rahul's absence. In PBKS last match, Rahul and Chris Gayle gave PBKS the start they were looking for but what turned the game in their favour was Harpreet Brar's 3 for 19 in a devastating spell of left-arm spin that accounted for the big wickets of Kohli, Maxwell and De Villiers. But Punjab Kings have their batting worries. Nicholas Pooran has scored four ducks in the six innings and Dawid Malan could replace him. Delhi Capitals look very settled. Prithvi Shaw started in the fifth gear against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and Shikhar Dhawan has been a picture of solidity. Baring Kagiso Rabada's bowling form, DC have looked solid in all departments of the game. Lalit Yadav has been a good find for last year's finalists. Follow live cricket scores of PBKS vs DC here.

7:30 PM IST: Mayank Agarwal and Prabhsimran Singh to open for Punjab Kings, while Ishant Sharma has the ball in hand for Delhi Capitals. Scroll down for live commentary

7:10 PM IST: Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma



Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

7:05 PM IST: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and are going to bowl first. Delhi Capitals are unchanged. Punjab have been forced to make changes Dawid Malan comes in for Nicholas Pooran.

6:55 PM IST: Welcome to the coverage of Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals match. PBKS suffered a huge blow when their skipper KL Rahul was ruled out due to appendicitis. Dawid Malan looks all set for debut as he has been handed the team cap in the huddle by none other than Chris Gayle. Mayank Agarwal is leading the side.

















