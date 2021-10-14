Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a last-over thriller in Sharjah to book their third IPL final appearance. KKR will meet CSK.

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct
Dinesh Karthik's poor form with the bat continued as he was out for a duck against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. | IndiaTV

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik Reprimanded For Breaching Code Of Conduct
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T09:34:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 9:34 am

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik was reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct during their IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Wednesday, the IPL said in a statement. 

HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | NEWS

Although the exact nature of the breach was not specified by the IPL, but it can be understood that Karthik was booked after he was seen dislodging a stump out of frustration after being dismissed during the high-voltage game on Wednesday. 

“Mr Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the statement read. “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it further added.

Earlier, KKR sailed into their third IPL summit clash beating Delhi Capitals in a thriller on Wednesday. Chasing DC’s 135/5, openers Shubman Gill (46) and Venkatesh Iyer (55) gave KKR a flying start putting up 96 runs for the opening wicket in just 12.2 overs and looked well on course for a big win.

But the unthinkable happened after both the openers were back in the hut and the KKR batting lineup fell like a pack of cards. From 123/2 in 16 overs, KKR slumped to 130/7 within 22 balls.

Needing seven runs of the last over bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, KKR lost Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan of consecutive deliveries before Rahul Tripathi hit a six straight over the bowler's head to seal the victory.

KKR will meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday – a repeat of the 2012 final. The Kolkata-based side have been to finals twice (2012 and 2014) and they didn’t disappoint. However, this will be CSK’s ninth IPL final appearance.

Dinesh Karthik Ravichandran Ashwin Sharjah Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Capitals Sports
