KKR Vs DC, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Look To Revive Sluggish Delhi Innings

Follow live cricket scores of KKR vs DC in this virtual IPL 2021 semifinal clash in Sharjah. The winners of tonight's Qualifier 2 play Chennai Super Kings in the final on October 15.
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals are 75 for 2 with 7.2 overs left
Then, Shivam Mavi gets the big wicket of Marcus Stoinis. A hint of edge as the Aussie all-rounder ends up lowing his wickets, bowled for 18 off 23. Shreyas Iyer is the new man. DC - 71/2 (11.3)
Varun Chakaravarthy on with his third over and ten runs from it. Shikhar Dhawan hits the third ball for a four, to the mid-wicket boundary. DC - 65/1 (10)
Shivam Mavi gets his first over. And three runs from it. 34 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. 20 runs in 23 balls for the second wicket as Shikhar Dhawan (20 off 22) and Marcus Stoinis (11 off 14) rebuild Delhi innings. DC 52/1 (8)
Lockie Ferguson on with his second over. Four singles from it. In the previous over. DC - 38/1 (6)
Varun Chakaravarthy strikes first ball. LBW. Crashing into the stumps. And Prithvi Shaw (18 off 12) leaves without reviewing. Shikhar Dhawan not in his corner this time. Marcus Stoinis is the new man. DC 32/1 (4.1)
Prithvi Shaw breaks the shackles with a massive six off the first ball of Shakib Al Hasan's second over. Over deep mid-wicket. Then a four to third man. 12 from the over. In the second over, Shaw hit Lockie Ferguson, but the KKR bowler kept Shikhar Dhawan quiet. DC - 18/0 (3)
What a start from Shakib. A single off the second ball as Prithvi Shaw plays to backward point, then four dots to Shikhar Dhawan.
Prithvi Shaw to take the first strike. His opening partner is Shikhar Dhawan. Shakib Al Hasan with the new ball.
Meanwhile, reports in England claimed that Joe Root is desperate to play in IPL and he's ready to enter next season's mega auction.
One change for Delhi. Marcus Stoinis returns and Tom Curran makes way for the Aussie all-rounder. Nobody even bothered to ask about a certain Andre Russell. KKR look confident.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Eoin Morgan wins the toss and unchanged KKR will bowl first against DC.
Anrich Nortje has excelled for Delhi Capitals this season. The South African has worked up real good pace and Nortje's economy (6.81) in the death overs has been much better than his countrymate Kagiso Rabada's (10.84).
Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden with the pitch report for the official broadcasters. Bishop talks about the "challenge of batting first" here and Hayden says it's a "productive surface for the fast bowlers." Expect a low-scoring thriller.
Kolkata Knight Riders have five left handers in their top eight. Logically, R. Ashwin should be DC's go-to man but statistics show that the Indian off-spinner has not been very effective against the likes of Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine. Will Ashwin play tonight?
The toss will be crucial in Sharjah. The surface has been sluggish and teams opting to chase a score have won five of the seven games at this venue this season. Every time KKR batted second in UAE, they have won. Batting first has cost DC four matches!
Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Patel remains a stand-by player.
With six wins in their last eight matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are on a dream run in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. A win against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight will take them one victory away from a third Indian Premier League title. But Delhi Capitals, who finished on top of the points table, will not give KKR any free space in what is expected to be a well-fought 'semifinal.' Both KKR and DC have a few worries ahead of Qualifier 2. If Kolkata Knight Riders are sweating on Andre Russell's fitness, Delhi Capitals are undecided on Marcus Stonis. While KKR have filled Russell's gap with the talented Shakib Al Hasan, DC haven't been able to find the perfect replacement for Stoinis. In a crunch match, the teams may not like to insert players coming off injuries no matter how 'big' they are in T20 cricket. KKR's win against Royal Challengers Bangalore should act like a tonic. Sunil Narine's all-round role was the gamechanger and KKR will want the veteran West Indian to reproduce that magic once again. Delhi's main worry has been their batting. Suddenly, there seem to be cracks in the top order where a big knock is due from Shikhar Dhawan. Exploiting the powerplays will be crucial for both teams. Follow live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC here.
