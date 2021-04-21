IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Cricket Scores: Fragile KKR Seek Redemption

Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders will hope for fresh luck in a new venue as they play their first IPL 2021 match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night. With back-to-back defeats after a winning start in Chennai, KKR face a daunting task against Chennai Super Kings, who are increasingly looking good as a team. CSK have two wins from three matches but what has been heartening is that in every game, they have found two or three match winners. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran and Deepak Chahar have played important hands and Dwayne Bravo's experience has been crucial. Ruturaj Gaikwad's form as an opener has been a cause for concern but CSK's policy to back good youngsters may just give him a longer run although Robin Uthappa will be waiting for a break now. KKR's problems are manifold. Skipper Eoin Morgan has done precious little and the middle-order has flopped with Dinesh Karthik and Shakib-Al-Hasan not producing the strike-rates needed. Andre Russell has buckled under pressure and KKR will certainly make a few changes versus Chennai. Follow live cricket scores and ball-by-ball updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings here.

LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine