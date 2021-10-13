IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC, Qualifier 2: ‘Clarity Of Mind’ Key Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Feels Mohammad Kaif

Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Delhi Capitals are coming after back-to-back losses and a win against KKR on Wednesday will place them in the final against CSK on October 15.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif wants his boys to have a calm head and steady mind against KKR in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2. | BCCI-IPL

2021-10-13T08:27:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 8:27 am

Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said ‘clarity of mind’ will be important for his players when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on Chennai Super Kings in the title clash on October 15. (More Cricket News)

“It's a big day tomorrow. It’s all about how we handle the pressure. Every game is a pressure game in the IPL, but this game is a different challenge for us,” Kaif said ahead of the game. “We have to stay calm and keep a steady mind under pressure. Clarity of mind will be very important for us.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 - Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

Kaif said they have the players to win Qualifier 2 but they need to shrug off the defeat to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday.

“We have had back-to-back losses, but now it’s all about coming back. We have to rise after defeat in our game against KKR. And we have players who can win matches. There’s a lot of experienced and in-form players,” he said.

The former India cricketer said they will take confidence from their previous win over KKR in the league stage. “We have played all the KKR bowlers in the past and we have had success against the team. We defeated them in the first half of the tournament.

“We lost to KKR in the UAE phase of the tournament, but we were in control in some parts of that match as well. However, in the next match, both teams will be under the same pressure as both sides are playing for a spot in the Final,” said Kaif.

PTI Mohammad Kaif Rishabh Pant UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Capitals Sports
