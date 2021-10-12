Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC, Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals Face Litmus Test Vs Recharged Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator on Monday.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC, Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals Face Litmus Test Vs Recharged Kolkata Knight Riders
Rishabh Pant, whose unbeaten half century against CSK went in vain, will try to continue his form against KKR on Wednesday. | BCCI-IPL

Trending

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC, Qualifier 2: Delhi Capitals Face Litmus Test Vs Recharged Kolkata Knight Riders
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T13:50:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 1:50 pm

Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals (DC) will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday. (More Cricket News) 

Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

HIGHLIGHTS

Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Monday’s eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli’s hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise.

If the emphasis is on momentum and peaking at the right time then KKR will definitely fancy their chances in their next outing, notwithstanding their opponents' resources and depth in lineup. DC, who topped the league stage with as many as 10 wins for a total of 20 points, are well aware of the task that awaits them.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Since Australian great Ricky Ponting took over as their coach, Delhi Capitals have grown from strength to strength as they finished second runners-up in the 2019 edition before reaching the summit clash last year.

This year there aim is to do one better and win the title. They are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament with a formidable batting line-up and a potent pace attack that is aided by seasoned spinners including Ravichandran Ashwin.

In Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, Delhi boast of a solid top order. Pant, along with Shimron Hetmyer, look after the middle order, even as they missed the injured Marcus Stoinis’ prowess. Dhawan (618) was the second-highest run-scorer in 2020 and has already raked up 551 this season. His opening partner Shaw is also coming off a good game against CSK.

On the bowling front, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (2020 purple cap winner) and Anrich Nortje has proved to a dream pair, having scalped 52 wickets together in 2020. Then there is speedster Avesh Khan, who has taken 23 wickets so far in this season of the tournament, and he will back himself to add to his tally against KKR.

DC have posted five wins in the UAE leg of the tournament but one of their defeats here has come against KKR, and what better opportunity for them to exact revenge than in the IPL playoffs. It is easier said than done though, with Eoin Morgan’s side enjoying a massive reversal of fortunes in the Gulf after enduring a disastrous first half in India earlier this year.

They just about managed to sneak into the playoffs at the expense of five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians, thanks to their better net run-rate. Things changed for the better after the Kolkata-based side landed in the UAE and if their performance against RCB is any indication, KKR is raring to go and will want to do more than just end their campaign in the playoffs.

On a pitch offering turn, KKR’s spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy (16 wickets so far) and Sunil Narine, who is on a high after his superb all-round performance against RCB, will look to test the formidable Delhi batting lineup.

Batting hasn’t been KKR’s biggest strength this season and DC will look to capitalise on that. Up against a potent bowling attack, the likes of Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi (team's top-scorer this season with 393 runs so far) and Morgan himself will need to rise to the occasion if KKR is to make the final, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni's three-time winners Chennai Super Kings await.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimrom Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, Steve Smith, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lukman Meriwala, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Billings and Vishnu Vinod.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

Tags

PTI Rishabh Pant Eoin Morgan Sunil Narine Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada UAE Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Delhi Capitals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Asian Archery Championship: Abhishek Verma, Vennam Jyothi Surekha To Lead Indian Charge

Asian Archery Championship: Abhishek Verma, Vennam Jyothi Surekha To Lead Indian Charge

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell Slams Online Trolls As ‘Garbage And Disgusting’ After RCB's Ouster Vs KKR

2022 FIFA World Cup: Memphis Depay’s Double Strike Powers Netherlands Thrash Gibraltar 6-0

IPL 2021: ‘Bowlers’ Aggressive Approach Key To KKR’s Change In Fortunes’, Says Eoin Morgan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Will Celebrate Virat Kohli’s ‘Contributions As A Skipper’, Says Harshal Patel

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: CONMEBOL Boss Wants Suspended Brazil Vs Argentina To Be Played

2022 FIFA World Cup: Timo Werner Brace, Kai Havertz Seal Germany Qualification In Qatar

KL Rahul Likely To Part Ways With Punjab Kings Ahead Of IPL 2022 - Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Sports

Sunil Narine Made It Look Easy: KKR Captain Heaps Praise On All-rounder After IPL Eliminator Win Against RCB

Sunil Narine Made It Look Easy: KKR Captain Heaps Praise On All-rounder After IPL Eliminator Win Against RCB

Virat Kohli Talks About 'Culture' And 'Loyalty' As His RCB Reign Comes To An End With IPL Eliminator Defeat

Virat Kohli Talks About 'Culture' And 'Loyalty' As His RCB Reign Comes To An End With IPL Eliminator Defeat

Sunil Narine's All-Round Show Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunil Narine's All-Round Show Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amy Hunter Breaks Mithali Raj's Record, Becomes Youngest Batter To Hit ODI Century

Amy Hunter Breaks Mithali Raj's Record, Becomes Youngest Batter To Hit ODI Century

Read More from Outlook

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Covid Expert Panel Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin For Children Between 2-18

Outlook Web Desk / The expert panel's recommendations have been forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Some Dent Country's Image In The Name Of Human Rights Violations: PM Modi On NHRC Foundation Day

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the foundation day of the National Human Right Commission where dignitaries like Home Minister Amit Shah and retired justice Arun Misra were also present.

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

Maxwell Calls Online Trolls ‘Garbage, Disgusting’ After RCB Suffer Heartbreaking Exit

PTI / Not only Maxwell but his RCB and Australian teammate Dan Christian and his pregnant wife Jorgia Dunn were also subjected to online abuse.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka Gandhi Pays Her Respects To Slain Farmers, Ashish Mishra Interrogated

Outlook Web Desk / Farmer unions on Tuesday are observing Shaheed Kisan Diwas on October 12 which includes a mass prayer meeting and candlelight vigils in honour of the four farmers killed last week.

Advertisement