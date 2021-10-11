Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore Bat First Against Kolkata; Both Sides Unchanged

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator as one team will end its journey tonight. RCB have never won an IPL.

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore Bat First Against Kolkata; Both Sides Unchanged
Kolkata Knight Riders are playing in the IPL knockouts after a gap of two seasons. Can they make it count in Sharjah tonight? Follow here IPL 2021 live cricket scores of RCB vs KKR. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore Bat First Against Kolkata; Both Sides Unchanged
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T19:15:45+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 7:15 pm

IPL 2021 Eliminator

  • Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore are 0 for 0 with 20.0 overs left

  • 7:08 PM

    Playing XIs

    Both the teams are unchanged from their respective last matches.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 7:02 PM

    Toss

    Virat Kohli wins the toss and RCB will bat first against KKR in the Eliminator. RCB are unchanged.

  • 6:53 PM

    Pitch Report

    Matthew Hayden with the pitch report. The Aussie great compares the Sharjah pitch "sheen" to a very well "polished tooth with not many cracks on it." He also predicts a high-scoring match with enough assistance for fast bowlers to make an impact.

  • 6:49 PM

    Siraj Landmark?

    Mohammed Siraj is a wicket shy of 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Siraj will be a key man tonight for RCB, especially against the young KKR top-order batsmen like Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi.

  • 6:23 PM

    Morgan Woes

    Eoin Morgan's form has been a major worry for KKR. The England captain has scored 32 runs in his last six innings with a highest score of 13 not out. Morgan had replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain when DK's runs dried up and KKR were on a losing spree!

  • 6:06 PM

    Head-to-head

    There's very little to separate the two. KKR lead 15-13 in the head-to-head record. This season, RCB won the first leg by 38 runs in Channai. But KKR took the honours in Abu Dhabi when the two teams met for the return leg, with a nine-wicket win.

  • 5:45 PM

    Preview

    Two equally matched teams clash in Monday's IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. Kolkata Knight Riders are playing a knockout game after two years while Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the playoffs last season too. While KKR are past winners, RCB have never won an IPL. Tonight's RCB vs KKR clash should see some high intense clash as one team will end its IPL 2021 journey. For Virat Kohli, every IPL game from now on will have a personal touch to it. He will be stepping down as RCB captain after this season and in spite of his huge success as a batsman, Kohli has never won the IPL trophy. He has been a touch out of form after scoring two fifties in the UAE leg of IPL and hence the KKR match will be a chance for him to turnaround as a batsman as well. Kolkata Knight Riders have done very well as a team in the UAE. In the Indian leg, Eoin Morgan's team was struggling but KKR have won five out of their seven games in UAE. KKR are sweating on the fitness of Andre Russell. The burly West Indian, who can change the complexion of a match on his day, is not sure to play and Shakib Al Hasan could be KKR's go-to man. Both teams have some exciting young batsmen, apart from the usual charmers like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the RCB team. All eyes will be on KS Bharat, who did a MS Dhoni in RCB's final league match against Delhi Capitals. It's all set for a blockbuster RCB vs KKR. Follow live cricket scores here.

    Schedule & Results | News

  • 5:40 PM

    Welcome

    Welcome to Outlook's live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders. The winning team will clash with Delhi Capitals for a spot in the final. Chennai Super Kings defeated DC in Dubai to enter an IPL final for the ninth time on Sunday.

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Eoin Morgan Sharjah UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Live Score Live Blog Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Boston Marathon Set To Begin After Coronavirus Pandemic Hiatus

Boston Marathon Set To Begin After Coronavirus Pandemic Hiatus

Ashes: Cricket Australia Working Actively To Keep Perth Test Against England, Says CEO Nick Hockley

Sunil Chhetri Sets New Goal After Equalling Pele Feat, Says 'Hope To Keep Playing And Scoring' For India

Asiatic Lioness Unveiled As Mascot For U-17 Women’s Football World Cup

Indian Hockey Players Deserved Winners, FIH CEO Defends Fans Voting After 'Anger' And 'Disappointment'

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2021: Qualifiers, Eliminators Are Terms To Create More Pressure, Feels Virat Kohli

What Ails Indian Football? Blame It On AIFF's Top-down Approach

T20 World Cup: RCB Release Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera To Join Sri Lanka Squad

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Sports

BFI Appoints M Suranjoy Singh, L Devendro Singh As Men’s Coaches Ahead Of World Championships

BFI Appoints M Suranjoy Singh, L Devendro Singh As Men’s Coaches Ahead Of World Championships

Tom Moody Likely To Apply For India Head Coach’s Job For Fourth Time: Reports

Tom Moody Likely To Apply For India Head Coach’s Job For Fourth Time: Reports

Thomas Cup: Dominant India Thrash Lower-Ranked Netherlands 5-0

Thomas Cup: Dominant India Thrash Lower-Ranked Netherlands 5-0

MS Dhoni’s Last Over Heroics For CSK Made Virat Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

MS Dhoni’s Last Over Heroics For CSK Made Virat Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement