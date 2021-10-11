RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore Bat First Against Kolkata; Both Sides Unchanged

Preview

Two equally matched teams clash in Monday's IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. Kolkata Knight Riders are playing a knockout game after two years while Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the playoffs last season too. While KKR are past winners, RCB have never won an IPL. Tonight's RCB vs KKR clash should see some high intense clash as one team will end its IPL 2021 journey. For Virat Kohli, every IPL game from now on will have a personal touch to it. He will be stepping down as RCB captain after this season and in spite of his huge success as a batsman, Kohli has never won the IPL trophy. He has been a touch out of form after scoring two fifties in the UAE leg of IPL and hence the KKR match will be a chance for him to turnaround as a batsman as well. Kolkata Knight Riders have done very well as a team in the UAE. In the Indian leg, Eoin Morgan's team was struggling but KKR have won five out of their seven games in UAE. KKR are sweating on the fitness of Andre Russell. The burly West Indian, who can change the complexion of a match on his day, is not sure to play and Shakib Al Hasan could be KKR's go-to man. Both teams have some exciting young batsmen, apart from the usual charmers like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the RCB team. All eyes will be on KS Bharat, who did a MS Dhoni in RCB's final league match against Delhi Capitals. It's all set for a blockbuster RCB vs KKR. Follow live cricket scores here.

