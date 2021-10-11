RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Bangalore Bat First Against Kolkata; Both Sides Unchanged

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator as one team will end its journey tonight. RCB have never won an IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore are 0 for 0 with 20.0 overs left
Both the teams are unchanged from their respective last matches.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Virat Kohli wins the toss and RCB will bat first against KKR in the Eliminator. RCB are unchanged.
Matthew Hayden with the pitch report. The Aussie great compares the Sharjah pitch "sheen" to a very well "polished tooth with not many cracks on it." He also predicts a high-scoring match with enough assistance for fast bowlers to make an impact.
Mohammed Siraj is a wicket shy of 100 wickets in T20 cricket. Siraj will be a key man tonight for RCB, especially against the young KKR top-order batsmen like Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi.
Eoin Morgan's form has been a major worry for KKR. The England captain has scored 32 runs in his last six innings with a highest score of 13 not out. Morgan had replaced Dinesh Karthik as captain when DK's runs dried up and KKR were on a losing spree!
There's very little to separate the two. KKR lead 15-13 in the head-to-head record. This season, RCB won the first leg by 38 runs in Channai. But KKR took the honours in Abu Dhabi when the two teams met for the return leg, with a nine-wicket win.
Two equally matched teams clash in Monday's IPL 2021 Eliminator in Sharjah. Kolkata Knight Riders are playing a knockout game after two years while Royal Challengers Bangalore were in the playoffs last season too. While KKR are past winners, RCB have never won an IPL. Tonight's RCB vs KKR clash should see some high intense clash as one team will end its IPL 2021 journey. For Virat Kohli, every IPL game from now on will have a personal touch to it. He will be stepping down as RCB captain after this season and in spite of his huge success as a batsman, Kohli has never won the IPL trophy. He has been a touch out of form after scoring two fifties in the UAE leg of IPL and hence the KKR match will be a chance for him to turnaround as a batsman as well. Kolkata Knight Riders have done very well as a team in the UAE. In the Indian leg, Eoin Morgan's team was struggling but KKR have won five out of their seven games in UAE. KKR are sweating on the fitness of Andre Russell. The burly West Indian, who can change the complexion of a match on his day, is not sure to play and Shakib Al Hasan could be KKR's go-to man. Both teams have some exciting young batsmen, apart from the usual charmers like Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the RCB team. All eyes will be on KS Bharat, who did a MS Dhoni in RCB's final league match against Delhi Capitals. It's all set for a blockbuster RCB vs KKR. Follow live cricket scores here.
